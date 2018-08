Goran Dragic played 38 minutes and scored 12 points, but his biggest contribution was probably getting inside Russell Westbrook‘s head in the closing minutes. The two nearly came to blows and it threw Westbrook off his game. Dragic did make one nice basketball move: This one where he put the “Kobe Bryant” on Serge Ibaka.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Have you ever used this move in a game?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.