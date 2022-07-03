goran dragic
Getty Image
DimeMag

Goran Dragic Has Agreed To A One-Year Deal With The Chicago Bulls

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Goran Dragic was a key piece of the Miami Heat’s run to the NBA Finals in the Bubble in 2020, but after tearing his plantar fascia in Game 1 of the Finals, he hasn’t quite regained that same level.

Dragic averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game on 37.7/25.4/81.8 shooting splits with the Raptors and Nets in 21 games last season, but did show some positive signs late in his tenure with Brooklyn. He is currently playing for Slovenia in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers alongside Mavs star Luka Doncic, and their close relationship has long brought the expectation that Dallas would bring Dragic in for point guard depth.

However, after not dealing for Dragic at the deadline last year, the Mavs have once again chosen not to bring in the veteran guard, as word broke on Sunday, shortly after Dragic scored 20 in Slovenia’s win over Sweden, that he was headed to Chicago on a one-year deal as they continue to bolster their roster with pieces of the mid-level.

It makes sense for the Bulls to bring Dragic in, as last year they struggled when Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso spent time sidelined with injuries. While Dragic won’t supplant those two on the defensive side of the ball, he can provide some much needed ball-handling and scoring ability going downhill when healthy.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
×