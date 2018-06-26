Gordon Hayward Says He Has A ‘Normal Ankle’ Again After His Recent Surgery

#Boston Celtics
06.26.18 2 hours ago

Gordon Hayward ended up as something of a forgotten man in Boston this season. Before Kyrie Irving forced his way out of Cleveland, Hayward’s free agency decision to join the Celtics was arguably the story of the offseason. But Irving’s arrival combined with a devastating opening-night injury pushed him to the background.

Then there was the stunning ascent of Boston’s talented young trio of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Terry Rozier, who helped catapult the Celtics to within one game of the NBA Finals this spring.

When you consider that they’ll get both Irving and Hayward back in the lineup next season (barring any unexpected offseason finagling from Danny Ainge), the Celtics are among the most loaded teams in the league. And it’s looking more and more like Hayward’s recovery is progressing well after his most recent surgery.

