The chase for Vandegrift High School prospect Greg Brown took on a heightened focus in recent weeks as the NBA G League targeted Brown for its new Select Team in southern California. Rather than opt for the uncertainty around that program, Brown committed on Friday afternoon to the University of Texas, which has become a bridge for talented big men to become NBA first-round picks.

Since Shaka Smart took over at Texas in 2015, the program has turned Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba, and Jaxson Hayes into high draft picks. Brown will hope to follow in their footsteps.

“Their message to me was to just come in and be that alpha player they need for next year and I know coach [Shaka] Smart can help me develop my game for the next level,” Brown told Yahoo Sports.

The player development aspect is the most important part of Brown’s decision. The G League Select Team still does not have a coaching staff or a roster outside of Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, two other extremely talented recruits who took the plunge. Brown could not know for sure that the Select Team would be a good environment in which he could improve his game, whereas Texas has a clear track record, particularly with big men.

After playing high school ball outside of Austin, Brown will stay within the familiar confines of the city for college. He will join a squad that improved during Big 12 play and finished 19-12, with upperclassmen Andrew Jones and Matt Coleman returning to fill out the starting backcourt.