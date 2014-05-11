Gregg Popovich Jokes About Snake Reprisal

05.11.14 4 years ago

By now you’ve probably heard the Blazers discovered a snake in their locker room before Game 2 in San Antonio earlier this week. Before Game 3 in Portland Saturday night, soundbite-heavy Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was expecting some retaliation.

By way of AP writer Anne Peterson, comes the perfect Popovich response when he was asked about any “critters” in their locker room as their were suiting up for Game 3:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Maybe the Blazers should really think about this idea. They’ve got to do something to stop this juggernaut San Antonio team from breaking out the brooms on them. The Spurs are still bearing down on them in Game 3 up 60-40 after the first-half.

The Spurs are already up 2-0 on back-to-back blowouts in their first two games at home in the Western Conference Semifinals. It’s worth noting no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.

We doubt a beaver, or — to keep it in the reptile family — a live crocodile in the locker room could derail this Spurs team.

(H/T EOB’s James Herbert)

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#San Antonio Spurs#Twitter
