Rumors have been swirling for months about what LeBron James plans to do this summer. Maybe he’ll opt into the final year of his contract and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Maybe he’ll opt in, but it’ll be because he wants the Cavs to ship him somewhere else. Or maybe he’ll just hit the open market, pack his bags, and go play elsewhere.

A whole lot of teams are hoping James picks that third option, and as it turns out, you can add the San Antonio Spurs to that list. According to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times, Gregg Popovich plans on trying to put in some serious work to get in on what should be a massive field to try and woo James this summer.

“I’ve also been advised that the ever-persuasive San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas,” Stein wrote.