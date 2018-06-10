Gregg Popovich Will Reportedly ‘Try To Force His Way’ Into The LeBron James Sweepstakes

#2018 NBA Free Agency #San Antonio Spurs #LeBron James
Associate Editor
06.09.18

Getty Image

Rumors have been swirling for months about what LeBron James plans to do this summer. Maybe he’ll opt into the final year of his contract and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Maybe he’ll opt in, but it’ll be because he wants the Cavs to ship him somewhere else. Or maybe he’ll just hit the open market, pack his bags, and go play elsewhere.

A whole lot of teams are hoping James picks that third option, and as it turns out, you can add the San Antonio Spurs to that list. According to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times, Gregg Popovich plans on trying to put in some serious work to get in on what should be a massive field to try and woo James this summer.

“I’ve also been advised that the ever-persuasive San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas,” Stein wrote.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#San Antonio Spurs#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyGREGG POPOVICHLeBron Jamessan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP