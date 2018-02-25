Gregg Popovich Compared LeBron To ‘Black Panther’ In How He’s An Inspiration To Kids

LeBron James has never been afraid to speak his mind on anything, whether it pertains to basketball, politics or anything else. James has long been a strong voice in speaking out about social issues, and has also been unafraid to call out the president since Donald Trump took office.

Most recently James said Trump “doesn’t give a f*ck about the people” he’s been put in charge of governing, which caused quite the uproar from many conservative pundits, most notably Laura Ingraham of Fox News. Ingraham said James should “shut up and dribble,” which led to many in the NBA voicing their support of James, from Kevin Durant to Adam Silver.

On Sunday, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has been plenty vocal himself about Trump over the past two years, also spoke up about the Ingraham-LeBron controversy. Pop made sure to note how incredible it’s been that James, who was a superstar at 18 years old, has managed to avoid the pitfalls that so often catch young stars that are constantly under the microscope as they are still growing as people, and how he’s been a role model and source of inspiration for millions from underserved communities, even comparing James to Black Panther.

