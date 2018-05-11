Former Cavs GM David Griffin Thinks The Spurs Landing LeBron ‘Could Be As Likely As Anything’

#San Antonio Spurs #LeBron James
05.11.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

No one seems to have any idea of what will happen this summer in the brewing drama between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard missed nearly the entire season, then wasn’t with the team during their playoff series against the Warriors. That’s led to a planned “all hands” meeting as the team works to fix what’s being called a “broken” relationship.

With only one year remaining on his contract before a player option in 2019, the issues within the team have led to reports that Leonard would prefer a trade to either New York, L.A. or Philadelphia. All of this is what makes former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin’s comments on The Bill Simmons podcast so interesting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#LeBron James
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDLeBron Jamessan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP