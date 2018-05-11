Getty Image

No one seems to have any idea of what will happen this summer in the brewing drama between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard missed nearly the entire season, then wasn’t with the team during their playoff series against the Warriors. That’s led to a planned “all hands” meeting as the team works to fix what’s being called a “broken” relationship.

With only one year remaining on his contract before a player option in 2019, the issues within the team have led to reports that Leonard would prefer a trade to either New York, L.A. or Philadelphia. All of this is what makes former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin’s comments on The Bill Simmons podcast so interesting.