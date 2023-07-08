Gregg Popovich Signed A 5-Year Contract To Remain With The Spurs

One of the greatest coaches in NBA history is not going anywhere. The San Antonio Spurs announced on Saturday evening that Gregg Popovich, who has been at the helm since 1996, signed a 5-year contract to stay on board as the team’s head coach.

Gregg Popovich Signs Five-Year Contract pic.twitter.com/GiH9dgev6k — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 8, 2023

While the team did not announce the terms of the deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Popovich is in line to make $80 million over the life of the contract.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s new five-year deal is worth more than $80 million, sources tell ESPN. His deal resets the coaching market after Monty Williams’ recent six-year, $78.5 million deal with Detroit. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023

Popovich, who will turn 75 next season, has done just about everything there is to do in the NBA, as he’s led the Spurs to five championships over the course of his career — only Phil Jackson (11) and Red Auerbach (nine) have won more. While San Antonio has fallen on hard times in recent years and have not made it to the NBA playoffs since 2019, the team was able to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Plenty of former Spurs players have expressed their excitement over Wembanyama ending up with the team, while Wembanyama expressed his belief that basketball fans in France wanted him to end up in San Antonio.

Over the course of his head coaching career, Popovich has accrued a 1366-761 record. In addition to his work with the Spurs, Popovich — who was technically out of contract following the 2022-23 season — is the head coach of the United States men’s basketball team.