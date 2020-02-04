The Memphis Grizzlies picked up another win on Monday night as they handled the Detroit Pistons with ease at home in a 96-82 victory. The win improved the Grizzlies record to 25-25 on the season, a rather incredible mark given they were trendy picks to finish in the basement of the Western Conference.

Instead, they have a two game lead on the Blazers for the eight seed out West and as we approach the trade deadline, the playoffs are very much within reach. Memphis is doing all of this without the services of Andre Iguodala, who is on the roster but has never reported to the team as he seeks a roster spot on a contender. The Grizzlies have made it clear they are not going to buy him out and will only trade him, and for now a standoff exists that both parties hope is resolved by Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

There are plenty of suitors for Iguodala, but few that are poised to make a trade for him due to his $17 million salary. The Rockets seem like the team with the best path to landing Iguodala, as they are in reported talks for a Clint Capela trade that could become a three-team affair with the Grizzlies. The front office and Iguodala aren’t the only ones hoping he gets dealt, as his “teammates” also seem very keen on him finally getting moved, because they want to play against him as Dillon Brooks said on Monday night and Ja Morant gave strong support on Twitter.

It is clear that the young Grizzlies don’t appreciate the veteran wing has decided their playoff push is not a worthy cause for which to play, and are feeling quite frisky about their ability to show him why that’s a mistake if he goes to a contender. It’s a fascinating subplot for the week, and if they get their wish and Iguodala is shipped out, that first game against his new team will be a very interesting one to watch.