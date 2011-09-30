Hall Of Famers & Hip-Hop Legends Help Launch NBA 2K12 In Style

#Video Games
09.30.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

The elite of the basketball and hip-hop communities gathered last night to celebrate the launch of one of the most highly anticipated video game releases in years: NBA 2K12. The 2K franchise has crushed all competition and so did its launch party, which took place at “Good Units” in the basement of the Hudson Hotel on West 58th street.

With 13 championships between them, Scottie Pippen and Robert Horry went at it on one of the many video screens set up around the event. The young guns were in attendance as well. Kevin Durant, still celebrating his 23rd birthday, picked up the sticks and took on Brook and Robin Lopez, veterans of the event. Interestingly enough, they didn’t use their own teams and instead opted for the Knicks and Heat. Oh and in case you were wondering, Ryan Gomes was also in attendance. There was even a station where you could ID your own pair of Kobe VI Black Mambas.

The eclectic crowd was also treated to a guest musical performance: none other than New York legends Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes. Once MTV’s Sway hit the stage to announce the performances, everybody put down their controllers, grabbed a drink from the open bar, and partied, even the super-focused gamer Durant.

Who do you think is the best 2K player in the NBA?

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGS2K12NBA 2K12Robert HorrySCOTTIE PIPPENvideo games

