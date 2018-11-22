Hamidou Diallo’s Ugly-Looking Injury Was Luckily Just A Sprained Ankle

Getty Image

Less than two weeks after Caris LeVert suffered a terrifying looking ankle injury that, happily, turned out to only be a dislocation that will not require any surgery, Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo suffered a similar scare in Oakland.

Diallo, who has looked like one of the steals of the draft as a second-rounder that’s contributing to a contender, went down late in the Thunder’s big win over the Warriors after coming down wrong on his left ankle going for a rebound. Diallo went down and had to be helped off the floor and, understandably, those around the league feared the worst.

Luckily, early tests revealed there wasn’t any serious structural damage and Diallo was ruled to have just a sprained left ankle, which seems like the best case scenario.