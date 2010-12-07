Happy Birthday, Larry Bird!

While December 7, 1941 was a terrible day for our country, December 7, 1956 was a tremendous day for the game of basketball as it marks the day the Legend was born. Larry Bird turned 54 years old today. Hard to believe it’s been 18 years since his last game and 31 years since he and Magic Johnson entered the League together.

Though the NBA is filled with amazing athletes and tremendous talent, there never will be another player like Larry Bird. The dead-eye shooting, the fire, the passing, the leadership, the trash talking and the countless dagger-in-your-heart plays in the clutch are many of the things that will forever keep Bird in his own category. So on his birthday, enjoy some magical Bird moments.

What’s your favorite Larry Bird memories?

