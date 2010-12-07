Happy Birthday, Larry Bird!

While December 7, 1941 was a terrible day for our country, December 7, 1956 was a tremendous day for the game of basketball as it marks the day the Legend was born. Larry Bird turned 54 years old today. Hard to believe it’s been 18 years since his last game and 31 years since he and Magic Johnson entered the League together.
Though the NBA is filled with amazing athletes and tremendous talent, there never will be another player like Larry Bird. The dead-eye shooting, the fire, the passing, the leadership, the trash talking and the countless dagger-in-your-heart plays in the clutch are many of the things that will forever keep Bird in his own category. So on his birthday, enjoy some magical Bird moments.
What’s your favorite Larry Bird memories?
When Larry Bird was falling out of bounds with nowhere to go he simply flipped up a shot from behind the backboard and hit all nets. This is now a shot that many people use when playing a game of HORSE. Most kids have no idea that Larry Legend made this shot popular. Classic Bird at his best
Fucked up that Larry’s heart & back forced him out. I’d say he could’ve played at least 3 more years of high-level ball.
Larry Legend!!!
can you imagine how great it would be if you could put larry’s heart into lebron’s body?
Or Lebron’s penis on Larry’s body…
i see we have “grown ups” around here…
bird,bias and reggie lewis all playing for boston until turning 40 would have been epic!!!!.
If anyone truly loves Larry Bird, they need to see the youtube clips they have on basketbawful.blogspot.com
Jordan, Magic, Larry, Kareem, Hakeem and Duncan.
I cant think of 6 players with a higher basketball IQ, ever.
wat happened in 1941?
@R
Pearl Harbor happened but im wondering what that has to do with this article
@ Young Gunner
Larry Bird was on born on the same day as the attack on Pearl Harbor
I always respected that Larry didn’t want anyone to have a wide open layup or dunk. Sometimes that resulted in him on someone else’s poster (isn’t that right ‘Nique) but it was good to see a superstar hustlin’ to get a hand in someone face no matter how it might end. Most of the guys in the league now would rather give an open lane than get crammed on.
His legendary trash talk will almost be missed. Also the fact that he is the only top 5 player of all time whos dunk mix contains 3 dunks :P.
I got respect for any dude who can put up 25/10/7 at the SF position and have the athleticism of a 80 year old white man like Bird could.
If you want to be really amazed by Bird check out these links from the 1986 finals when Bird was at a level few have reached:
[www.youtube.com] Game 6
[www.youtube.com] Game 2
[www.youtube.com] Game 1
Greatest player of all-time on my list. Guy had more athleticism than people thought.
Not one thing he couldn’t do well, didn’t need to dunk or be flashy, his brilliance on the court was enough to entertain to the fullest.
Best part of his game was the fire and tenacity he brought to it. Tommy Heinsohn said he would endure anything to win, and I believe anyone would agree.