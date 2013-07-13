Happy Birthday, Spud Webb! Relive His Amazing Performance In The 1986 Slam Dunk Contest

#Atlanta Hawks #Video
07.13.13 5 years ago

The 5-7 Anthony Jerome “Spud” Webb turns 50 today, and while he only averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 assists over his 12-year career with Atlanta, Sacramento and two brief sojourns to Minnesota and Orlando, he’ll always be remembered as, not just one of the NBA’s best dunkers, but also one of the league’s finest little men. But we loved to see him sky, so we’re reliving his amazing performance during the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest.

What’s your favorite Spud Webb dunk?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Video
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSDimeMagdunk contestSPUD WEBBvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP