Happy Birthday, Spud Webb! Relive His Amazing Performance In The 1986 Slam Dunk Contest

The 5-7 Anthony Jerome “Spud” Webb turns 50 today, and while he only averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 assists over his 12-year career with Atlanta, Sacramento and two brief sojourns to Minnesota and Orlando, he’ll always be remembered as, not just one of the NBA’s best dunkers, but also one of the league’s finest little men. But we loved to see him sky, so we’re reliving his amazing performance during the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What’s your favorite Spud Webb dunk?



Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.