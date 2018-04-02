Erik Spoelstra Responded To Hassan Whiteside’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Comments Criticizing The Heat

04.02.18 39 mins ago

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside let his frustrations boil over on Saturday after an overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets, 110-109.

After Whiteside put up 14 points and six rebounds in just 20 minutes, the highest-paid player on the Heat roster vented on his minutes restriction and specifically pointed out that he knows “a lot of teams that could use a center” of his caliber.

The Heat fined Whiteside an undisclosed amount of money for his post-game outburst, and he has since apologized for venting to the media.

