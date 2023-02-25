The Atlanta Hawks shook up their coaching staff on Tuesday, as the team opted to use the All-Star break to part ways with Nate McMillan. While Joe Prunty is taking over in the interim, reports indicate that the Hawks have already lined up a full-time replacement.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that there was mutual interest between the Hawks and Quin Snyder, who most recently served as the head coach of the Utah Jazz. According to Charania, the two sides met virtually on Wednesday, and there was mutual interest in making something happen, with Atlanta wanting to bring Snyder on board quickly.

And on Friday, Charania reported that the two sides were “nearing a deal” that will bring Snyder to Atlanta.

Quin Snyder is nearing a deal to become the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, with a significant contract that is expected to be in the $8 million per year range, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2023

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed that Atlanta was closing in on a contract with the former Jazz coach.

Reporting for NBA Countdown on the Hawks and Quin Snyder closing in on a coaching deal and the impact for the franchise pic.twitter.com/hg7hyGcUmx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 25, 2023

Snyder spent a year as an assistant in Atlanta under Mike Budenholzer. It was his final stop before the Jazz hired him ahead of the 2014 season, where he spent eight years at the helm and helped lead the team to the postseason six times. He went 372-264 in Utah and resigned at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

McMillan took over the Hawks halfway through 2020-21 following Lloyd Pierce’s firing. He went 99-80, and helped get the team to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2021 postseason.