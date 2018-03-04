Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks (19-44) squared off with the Phoenix Suns (19-45) on Sunday afternoon at Philips Arena in a matchup of two teams vying for the best odds in this year’s NBA Draft Lottery. Both teams picked up wins this week, with Phoenix beating the Grizzlies — giving Memphis the NBA’s worst record — and Atlanta scoring a surprising home win over the Pacers, but both remain a half game back, very much in the race for 25 percent of the ping pong balls.

The crowd at Philips Arena on Sunday afternoon was better than one would have expected for a matchup between teams that have won a combined 30 percent of their games. The timing also certainly helped. A 3:30 p.m. tip-off on a Sunday is the sweet spot to catch folks in Atlanta — plenty of time to get to church, Sunday dinner, go to the game and get back for supper — and by the end of the first quarter the arena was at least three quarters full.

However, despite it being a fairly full arena (again, not a sellout by any stretch) the atmosphere was a bit strange. There was a palpable tension in the air, with the occasional three-pointer garnering big applause and plenty of groans for the negative plays. The two teams playing extraordinarily sloppy basketball contributed to that, as eight combined turnovers in the first 3:30 of the game quickly set the bar for the quality of basketball that would be on display, but so did the stakes of the game.

Going to an NBA game requires a pretty solid commitment of time and money, and as a fan, your primary purpose to root for your team to win. For a tanking team, though, understanding the long-term goal makes this something of a moral dilemma.