On the heels of two home victories to even the series at 2-2, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat in Game 5, losing by a 35-point margin against the Miami Heat. That flop set up a situation in which the 76ers needed a Game 6 home win to avoid elimination but, after a competitive first half, things flew off the rails for Philadelphia. With the help of a huge third quarter run, the Heat secured a 99-90 victory, sending Philadelphia to elimination and Miami to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat picked up where they left off in Game 5, scoring on the first three possessions of the game. That gave Miami a quick 7-0 lead and immediately put even more pressure on Philadelphia at home.

Gabe got moves in the paint 🎨 pic.twitter.com/VDyknTEXdn — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2022

Philadelphia did quickly recover, using an 11-2 run to take the lead. Unfortunately, the 76ers suffered a significant loss during that run, with veteran wing Danny Green carried to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Danny Green was helped off the court with an apparent leg injury after colliding with Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/CJUNkS0eQZ — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2022

The Heat used an 8-0 run late in the quarter to build an eight-point edge, but the 76ers managed to cut the deficit back to three after 12 minutes. Philadelphia won the possession battle in the opening period, thanks in large part to Miami’s six turnovers, but the 76ers didn’t fully capitalize with shaky shooting.

In the second quarter, the 76ers actually took a three-point lead, but Miami managed to get into the locker room with a one-point lead at halftime. Neither Jimmy Butler (3-of-10 from the floor) or Joel Embiid (5-of-14 from the floor) found a great deal of efficiency and success, but Miami’s Max Strus led all scorers with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 3-of-5 from three-point distance.

Max Strus is HOOPING 🏀 He leads the @MiamiHEAT with 16 points.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/AikctR5uUR — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2022

If anything, it felt fortunate for Philadelphia to be within one after a half in which the 76ers shot just 40 percent with 10 assists. That positive fortune did not continue to open the second half, with the Heat taking control. Miami used a 19-4 run, including 12 points from Butler, to open a double-digit lead for the first time at 68-52.

Contact not a problem for Jimmy pic.twitter.com/o1YUVujOs1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 13, 2022

It was a struggle for the 76ers on both ends of the floor, with Butler and company getting loose and the offense cratering. Philadelphia scored only four points in almost eight minutes, beginning the third quarter by missing 13 of their first 15 shots.