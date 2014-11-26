Hoop Culture Drops “I Go Hard” Backpack

Hoop Culture has a new item just in time for the holidays. They’ve dropped a new backpack featuring the slogan every baller can love: “I Go Hard.”

Featuring a unique design that matches up with the t-shirts and hoodies with the same “I Go Hard” slogan, this high density polyester backpack is water resistant and features a spacious front pocket that’s perfect to bring on and off the court.

The new “I Go Hard” backpack can be purchased for $45 HERE.

What do you think?

