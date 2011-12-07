Hornets Seriously Shopping Chris Paul; LeBron Is Tired of Being a Villain

While the Magic seem bent on holding out until the last possible instant, or at least until Dwight Howard gives them a definitive answer, the Hornets are being aggressive. The Hornets, who have talked a little bit with teams in the past week about Chris Paul, are now reportedly engaged in serious talks with multiple teams around the league. A major trade is coming, and we’re guessing it’s before training camps open on Friday. The biggest names, according to CBSSports.com, are the Celtics, Clippers, Warriors and Mavericks. There are rumors flying all over the place, but we continue to hear that the Celtics offered Rajon Rondo, two future first round picks and Jeff Green in a sign-n-trade for Paul. This sounds like at least somewhat fair value, but when you factor in that Boston wasn’t even asking for an agreement from Paul beyond this season, and it suddenly looks fabulous (The problem is New Orleans prefers Stephen Curry to Rondo). Come to Boston, win a title, and then we’ll see how you feel is basically what the Cs are saying. As for the Clippers, some reported Eric Gordon was offered for CP3, but Ric Bucher tweeted later last night that as of now, he’s not at all considered trade bait. Then you have the Warriors, who appeared poised to offer virtually everything they have for Tyson Chandler. Paul said he would be down to be traded for some package revolving around Curry if it meant his former boy, Chandler, would be there as well. Sources say he’d seriously consider a long-term extension with the L.A. JV team and Golden State if they had Chandler … Still, at the end of the day, it comes down to where Paul and Howard want to see themselves long term. Very few teams will actually pull the trigger on something drastic without insurances from the stars that they’ll stay … How hard are Knicks fans hitting themselves right now? We love ’em but some of them are being so ridiculous it’s not even funny. They have nothing good to offer outside of one expiring contract … The Lakers? Oh, Chris Broussard is only reporting the they’re willing to give up everyone on their entire roster not named Kobe to land CP AND Superman … Dwight Howard might know what he wants right now. Or, he could just be excited to play basketball and ready to start the season. He’s yet to tell the Magic what his intentions are, and while a few believe the start of training camp will bring the dark to the light, nearly everyone has their own opinion on what Superman wants to do. But what seems unlikely to help Orlando’s case to keep one of their greatest attractions is late-night phone calls. Drunk late-night phone calls. From their CEO. Yes, we aren’t kidding. Bob Vander Weide resigned as CEO of the team for a few reasons, one of which being he wanted to be more involved with the new CBA. How much of this decision comes from the fact that the exec says he drank a few glasses of wine while playing paddle and then called Howard late at night to profess his love for the big man and how Orlando wanted him to stay? We’re not sure. Howard probably just laughed about it the next day. Still, it’s probably the first time in NBA history that an exec found himself drunk calling one of his players. It also has to be the first time in years that we’ve heard of this game called paddle. For now, nothing is happening in Orlando reports say, until Howard makes his case one way or another … Reports from RealGM are that Paul George is still growing… as in height and inches. Apparently, the late bloomer last season for Indiana is now basically 6-10, an extra inch added on during the summer. George confirmed it on Twitter. And we thought he was a size mismatch before … So Samuel Dalembert may not be on his way to South Beach after all. The center seemed like a likely fit down there earlier this summer, but now admits the money would make it tough. Our guess? He either stays in Sacramento – who have to spend a whole lot of money just to reach the minimum – or goes to Houston … LeBron doesn’t want to be the villain anymore. He wants to turn in his card, be friends again, get back to playing basketball the way he likes to: with a smile on his face. For the first time in an interview with ESPN, James expressed regret about “The Decision” and says he would’ve done things differently had he been given the second chance. Walking around Ohio, he could feel the hate – no one even had to say anything – and it caused him to play out of character in Miami: angry all the time, feeding into the image. Or, as Chris Bosh said on NBA TV’s Game Time last night: “I wasn’t ready for it. It constantly surprised me. I love big game situations and with us it was every night. I didn’t have the right attitude to attack every situation, every night.” This feels a little like the second step in a redemption arc for LeBron. The first move was blowing it in the NBA Finals, and feeling what it was like to truly screw up on the biggest stage possible. Now, if he gets back to playing free and fun, do you think people will learn to love him again? … The official schedule for this shortened season was released … In college ball, Syracuse stayed undefeated, UNC won easily while Missouri, Kansas, Memphis and Pitt all won convincingly … And Rashad McCants worked out at the Lakers’ facility yesterday, calling a potential job with them an “ideal team for me to play for.” We wonder how Lamar Odom would feel about that … We’re out like drunk CEOs.

