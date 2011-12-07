Hornets Seriously Shopping Chris Paul; LeBron Is Tired of Being a Villain

While the Magic seem bent on holding out until the last possible instant, or at least until Dwight Howard gives them a definitive answer, the Hornets are being aggressive. The Hornets, who have talked a little bit with teams in the past week about Chris Paul, are now reportedly engaged in serious talks with multiple teams around the league. A major trade is coming, and we’re guessing it’s before training camps open on Friday. The biggest names, according to CBSSports.com, are the Celtics, Clippers, Warriors and Mavericks. There are rumors flying all over the place, but we continue to hear that the Celtics offered Rajon Rondo, two future first round picks and Jeff Green in a sign-n-trade for Paul. This sounds like at least somewhat fair value, but when you factor in that Boston wasn’t even asking for an agreement from Paul beyond this season, and it suddenly looks fabulous (The problem is New Orleans prefers Stephen Curry to Rondo). Come to Boston, win a title, and then we’ll see how you feel is basically what the Cs are saying. As for the Clippers, some reported Eric Gordon was offered for CP3, but Ric Bucher tweeted later last night that as of now, he’s not at all considered trade bait. Then you have the Warriors, who appeared poised to offer virtually everything they have for Tyson Chandler. Paul said he would be down to be traded for some package revolving around Curry if it meant his former boy, Chandler, would be there as well. Sources say he’d seriously consider a long-term extension with the L.A. JV team and Golden State if they had Chandler … Still, at the end of the day, it comes down to where Paul and Howard want to see themselves long term. Very few teams will actually pull the trigger on something drastic without insurances from the stars that they’ll stay … How hard are Knicks fans hitting themselves right now? We love ’em but some of them are being so ridiculous it’s not even funny. They have nothing good to offer outside of one expiring contract … The Lakers? Oh, Chris Broussard is only reporting the they’re willing to give up everyone on their entire roster not named Kobe to land CP AND Superman … Dwight Howard might know what he wants right now. Or, he could just be excited to play basketball and ready to start the season. He’s yet to tell the Magic what his intentions are, and while a few believe the start of training camp will bring the dark to the light, nearly everyone has their own opinion on what Superman wants to do. But what seems unlikely to help Orlando’s case to keep one of their greatest attractions is late-night phone calls. Drunk late-night phone calls. From their CEO. Yes, we aren’t kidding. Bob Vander Weide resigned as CEO of the team for a few reasons, one of which being he wanted to be more involved with the new CBA. How much of this decision comes from the fact that the exec says he drank a few glasses of wine while playing paddle and then called Howard late at night to profess his love for the big man and how Orlando wanted him to stay? We’re not sure. Howard probably just laughed about it the next day. Still, it’s probably the first time in NBA history that an exec found himself drunk calling one of his players. It also has to be the first time in years that we’ve heard of this game called paddle. For now, nothing is happening in Orlando reports say, until Howard makes his case one way or another … Reports from RealGM are that Paul George is still growing… as in height and inches. Apparently, the late bloomer last season for Indiana is now basically 6-10, an extra inch added on during the summer. George confirmed it on Twitter. And we thought he was a size mismatch before … So Samuel Dalembert may not be on his way to South Beach after all. The center seemed like a likely fit down there earlier this summer, but now admits the money would make it tough. Our guess? He either stays in Sacramento – who have to spend a whole lot of money just to reach the minimum – or goes to Houston … LeBron doesn’t want to be the villain anymore. He wants to turn in his card, be friends again, get back to playing basketball the way he likes to: with a smile on his face. For the first time in an interview with ESPN, James expressed regret about “The Decision” and says he would’ve done things differently had he been given the second chance. Walking around Ohio, he could feel the hate – no one even had to say anything – and it caused him to play out of character in Miami: angry all the time, feeding into the image. Or, as Chris Bosh said on NBA TV’s Game Time last night: “I wasn’t ready for it. It constantly surprised me. I love big game situations and with us it was every night. I didn’t have the right attitude to attack every situation, every night.” This feels a little like the second step in a redemption arc for LeBron. The first move was blowing it in the NBA Finals, and feeling what it was like to truly screw up on the biggest stage possible. Now, if he gets back to playing free and fun, do you think people will learn to love him again? … The official schedule for this shortened season was released … In college ball, Syracuse stayed undefeated, UNC won easily while Missouri, Kansas, Memphis and Pitt all won convincingly … And Rashad McCants worked out at the Lakers’ facility yesterday, calling a potential job with them an “ideal team for me to play for.” We wonder how Lamar Odom would feel about that … We’re out like drunk CEOs.
“beiber newz says:
and also…i want to say hmmmmmmmm to the person who was arguing with me on the subject of the lakers troubles last season. i claimed the lakers’ problems stemmed from them CONSISTENTLY finding themselves in dry spells where no1 would hit a bucket. odom disappearing, bynum disappearing, pau notoriously disappear.”
WTH @BNews?
According to Aaron Phillips@DIME, Pau Gasol is the 3rd best PF in the NBA.
So how is it that one of the top 5 players in the NBA (KObe) and one of the top 3 PF’s in the NBA (Pau) can’t consistantly score? Also, I noticed many people Arguing that Gasol was the 2nd best PF in the NBA! Which would make him a top 10 player overall.
Basically either AP needs to defend his selection of P.Gasol being better than all those other PF’s, or BNews needs to explain how two of the top 10 players in the NBA with an all-time great coach, manage to have “dry spells” on offense.
Chi–Why the dry spells? His name is Kobe.
Blake for Howard straight up sounds like a good deal… but if u can milk it for lurch and some picks… magical! … but since we live in reality and not dime writer dreamland- straight up and a mid first round pick is probably closer to truth. smack is sounding like bleacher report more and more.
when is Pete Myers gonna come back and play the 2 spot for the bulls again? lol
LMAO Odom and McCants playing on the same team. Odom better not say anythign or Rashad’s dropping a sex tape lol.
Chris Paul:
If I’m the LA Clippers, I make that trade before someone steals CP3. Or I call CP3 and tell him don’t let them send him anywhere but to the Clippers (sorta like what Melo did with NY). Putting CP3 with Blake would be AMAZING!!!! Would just a few shooters around them they would be a title contending team.
Also, why do you guys think a team is going to trade a star/star in the making player like Eric Gordon or Steph Curry in order to get CP3? That would be idiotic. Nawlins is going to lose CP3 no matter what, so you don’t have to throw anybody big at them. You give them some young cheap talent (Al-Farouq, Klay Thomspon, Eric Bledsoe, Willie Warren, Thompkins, Leslie). I just don’t understand the logic here.
@Uncheck
Yes, my point exactly lol.
@silky
You just gave me the chills thinking back to the days when Pete Myers was holding down the 2G spot here in Chicago. lol, oh man I never saw anything worse than that. I wonder if Pete Myers has a mixtape on youtube….
Well sadly i did not find Pete’s highlights. but i did find this dude —>[youtu.be]
Easily the best beatboxer i’ve seen
@everybody…..I’m reading all this rumours and I don’t get one point…as I understand the new CBA there is no hard cap but all reports say that team A can’t afford player B and that team C can’t afford player D because of their cap space situation. I understand that you pay the luxury tax if you hit a specific level with the salaries but that only means that you pay more. So my question is: Why can’t a team with a super-rich owner acquire as many superstars as he wants if he is willing to pay all the luxury tax (provided that these players are available of course). Is there some kind of limit on this? Thanks for the answers.
Toan
There’s a soft cap, if you are already paying luxury, you can’t outright sign a player to put you over, you can only use veteran and midlevel exception. If you have Bird rights for a player this rule doesn’t apply. Because of those ways to go over the salary cap, it’s not a hard cap.
@control….thanks buddy. but just to be sure: So if a team isn’t paying luxury yet but they are very near the limit for luxury tax then they can sign anyone (even a max player. But if you are already paying luxury because of the salaries then you can only sign players using midlevel and veteran exceptions.? Thanks once again for the answer.
“If there’s anybody in the NBA that Dwight Howard doesn’t want to see on a nightly basis it’s Kendrick Perkins. Because he plays one on one ‘No Help’ defense.” —Dennis Scott, NBA TV analyst.
This is the problem I have with players being over hyped in their sports. Perk is not a bad defender. He’s physical, holds his ground, challenges shots, and positions himself well. But against Dwight Howard he gets RAPED! If there is ANYONE Dwight wants to see it’s Perkins, because he knows he doesn’t have to worry about double teams. I’m just amazed that these analyst get paid to do this.
Actually I found the stats.
[www.basketball-reference.com]
Apparently Dwight didn’t get enough shots (in previous years). Too many games i see he only takes 7-12 shots. That’s f^ckin Crazy! As I said many times before, if Dwight wants to leave Orlando it’s because of Managements stupidity in keeping Stan Van Gundy. That guy doesn’t know how to coach, or he doesn’t know how to coach a big man. If Perkins really was single covering him all game long (which i highly doubt) then ORL deserves to have Dwight leave their team.
some other ish:
Assuming that the Bulls aren’t going to be able to get Afflalo for a good price since he is a RFA. And now reading/hearing that Monta Ellis wants to go to Chicago. I went at looked at the guys shooting numbers.
45%FG 36%3pt shooting 5-3’s per game 24ppg
Now assuming that his ppg is high because of the style of play GState has. We’ll take 7ppg off.
If Monta can avg 17ppg 5asst 2stls and shot 45%Fg 35+%3pt. I’d be okay with that. It just depends on who the bulls have to give up.
I like the idea of having the fastest backcourt ever. And two guys who can create for themselves, eachother, and teammates. It’ll make life that much easier on the big guys.
Everyone’s going to say “who’s gonna guard the big guards”
Well i’d like to point out that Keith Bogans is only 6’4 or 6’5. And how many big guards are there in the NBA that post up? Kobe, Tyreke. Maybe Iggy.
I would rather try and make teams attack our guards in the post rather than attack Noah and Boozer. That would work to the Bulls advantage.
With Thibs help defense system the Bulls would have no problem running a small backcourt. They just can’t have a small front line, that would kill the Bulls.
My only real concern would be getting into the paint and finishing. The Bulls would still need a slasher with size who could finish around the basket (which is why i wanted Iggy to be a Bull so badly). Or a deadly 3pt shooter would work also, because that would make it much harder to converge on Rose/Monta when they drive.
@Chicagorilla – Have you ever played monopoly? When someone has a property that you want and they are about to leave the game, their stuff will go to auction. You could wait for the auction to get that 1 property you want. Or you swing a trade to ensure that you get that one property. Someone else might not need that property as bad as you but you know someone will offer a boatload of money just so you can’t have that property and now you have to deal with them. Cut out the middleman, take 1 step back so you can take 2 steps forward.
If the Clippers have to give up Eric Gordon to get CP3, you pull the trigger until you run out of bullets. If the Clippers take their chance via free agency, the Knicks and Lakers are higher on his list.
@Fnf
I am a master monopoly player. And with that train of thought you would lose in my family lol.
Giving up Eric Gordon…a guy who could be an all-star player and fits in great next to Blake (with his range and scoring) and could possibly even slide to PG if they have a SG or SF with point skills (ala healthy BRoy).
Why wait for the FA period. Well you talk to Chris Paul. If he says he wants to come to the CLippers then you wait it out. There is no “driving up the price” with elite players because they will always get the MAX no matter what. So in the case of guys like CP3, D12 you don’t tear your team apart in order to trade for them. That defeats the purpose of bringing them in.
Look at New York and New Jersey. Niether team gave up any major players, yet in return they got two guys who are top3 at their positions! why were they able to pull that off? Because Denver and Utah knew those guys would veto any trade they didn’t want to be a part of (by not signing the extension or saying they won’t). So they had to take the best deal available.
Also, there isn’t much money on the market for guys like CP3 and Dwight come next year. The contending teams don’t have that kind of money. The $h!t teams do but these two don’t want to play with $h!tty teams.
What did Rashad Mccants do to Lamar???
Chris Paul to the Warriors seems dumb for him. Hes not going to win a ring with David Lee as his go to guy. David West is way better then him. Him and Blake Griffin would be scary but seems like Eric Gordon has to be traded for him too so that sucks
Does anyone else know that rashad mccants went on record saying that HE’D NEVER PLAY IN THE NBA AGAIN unless kobe asked him to be teammates? he said kobe is the only guy he’d play for. so i believe that he was working out their at their facilities. didn’t actually think the lakers would take a liken to him though. but i like his coring mentality. can’t get enough of that on my team. as long as he works hard and practices hard.
i see chicagorilla is taking over the comment section today !! :D But to answer your question, yes pau gasol is a great player…but his scoring presence disappears at the most ideal points in critical games. that is all. i speak on what i see. and i seen plenty of times where the lakers would praise God when a bucket finally goes in. A team with so many scorers, i can’t understand why they would go on so many stretches where they’d score no points. frustrating to watch. so the lakers are looking for dead eye shooters. goudelock and rumors of signing good shooters. i dnt hate any lakers players. im their biggest fan. i just hate when they look soft as cottenelle tissue and i bet kobe feels the same way.
@BNews
It doesn’t make sense that a team with the worlds greatest scorer and a top 3 PF goes on scoring droughts/dry spells. Maybe Im misunderstanding. Every team in the NBA goes on a scoring drought in a game, are you trying to say the Lakers do it more often than say…..the Bulls? or maybe the Hornets?
Looking at last season the Lakers were 8th in the NBA at scoring with 101ppg. So what is really your complaint? The Bulls were 20th in the NBA at 98ppg and the Hornets were 27th in the NBA at 94ppg. Seems like those teams have more of a scoring drought than what you’re claiming the Lakers have.
And yes i woke up at like 12am and haven’t been to sleep since. lol. Insomnia’s a b!tch
NJ gave up their future to get Deron. He was stuck with Lopez and Humphries. No shooting guard to speak of, no small forward, no bench, no nice draft selections. THey are banking on getting help through free agency. If that doesn’t happen, he is as good as gone.
NY gave up everything not named Amare. They banked on the fact that Melo and Amare should be able to carry the team until they get help via FA. Anthony Carter of all people had to lead a valiant comeback effort because of injuries.
If I know I can lock in a superstar via trade and I still get to keep my current best player. I’ll do it. Eric Gordon can be replaced. What if the Clippers don’t get CP3? They will field the same team that only won 32 games. Look at the list of hopefuls for every big name FA. Then look at how many of them come up short. Prior to Deron, we all talked about how NJ swung for the fence and whiffed throwing out their shoulder in the process.
Using your strategy, the Rockets should hire Hakeem, not sign any bigs this season, and then hope Dwight just walks into town. Houston already has a huge Asian fan base. Dwight loves him some China. They have wing scorers, already play solid defense, and he’d be paired up with a beast PF. Plus he wouldn’t be following the exact path that Shaq paved for him. Will it work? Maybe. But if they can do a sign-n-trade with everything up for sale minus Scola-Martin-Hayes [yeah I said it] then their chance of getting Dwight increases to 100%.
chicagorrilla, you bringing up that they are 8th in scoring doesn’t make sense (NO OFFENSE)
my reasons for saying that: the lakers have the best scorers, so of course over the course of an entire season, they will be top 10. it doesn’t disprove that they have numerous dry spells.
another reason is that the lakers are like the 1% (occupy wall street reference). the lakers over the course of the season will play teams that don’t deserve to be on the same court as them. many mediocre teams in the league and many teams who don’t play defense so bringing up SEASON STATS doesn’t DISPROVE once again that they have dry spells.
what i did notice is that when they are in tough games, pau would become timid. odom would not know how to put the ball in the hole. bynum would either be in foul trouble or would not know how to contribute. shannon brown is from game to game, i dont know if he’ll explode or go for 5 points. and omg, blake and barnes, i can’t remember one highlight from them. often times, kobe finds himself on an island of ‘if i don’t spark this team offensively then we gonna lose’ and that’s when kobe starts breaking the triangle and forcing shot. (i heard this from phil jackson’s mouth, so im not making this part up!!)
kobe would take charge when his teammates looked like they din’t want to contribute, or they were looking flat. this was said by their former coach.
yes they have some of the best players in the world, so they SHOULD avg 100+ points. but that factoid of yours doesn’t disprove that they had dry spells. it just proves they have no excuse for having them. but they did.
i don’t know why im defending my statement. JUST LOOK AT THE PERSONNEL MOVES THE LAKER WILL MAKE and then get back to me. you can look sideways at me and question my comments, but when u see mitch kupchack sign SCORERS then ask yourself “why would he look for shooters/scorers if we avg’d 100+points a night?” it’s because so many times those so called SCORERS could not be relied upon in the most critical of situations. so before you come at my neck, do your research and observe the moves/rumors that will be revolving around laker nation. thank you. have a nice day.
i did a small search of “lakers/droughts”
read only the 1st paragraph here: [bleacherreport.com]
Go! Chicago! Go, go, Chicago!
You are killing the Smack so early in the morning. And the west-coasters are just wiping the sleep from their eyes.
I absolutely agree with your assessment of Van Cunty. His 3point philosophy is ass-backwards.
The problem with a 3-point oriented offense is that you don’t get to the free-throw line, there’s no pressure on the defense, and you become a very predictable offense. Call me crazy, but I think Mike Brown should be coaching that team. He’s a defense first coach, and he’d do everything he can to get Dwight a touch every single time up the floor. With a center like Dwight, they should be pounding the ball down low all the time. Fuck the 3s. They got the biggest mofo in the game! Pound it. Pound it. Pound it. Beat the shit out of the opposing centers w/ Bass on the weak side.
Dude our team is fine. One bad playoff season doesnt make or break u. In the two championship runs there were plenty times when our bigs would post up and deliever. They just burnt out last season and truely did not deserve to win.
All teams go through dry spells. Thats how basketball is. Its a game of runs/ spurts.
@beiber. What scorers are u talking about? So far Mitch Kupchack has spoken to Jason Kapono and NOH. Our bigs couldnt deliever cus the defense would collapse on them and the shooter waiting out on the wing was Metta World Peace. What we need are spot up shooters and a younger pg. Hopefully Steve Blake will thrive in the new offense id no moves are made
Rashard Lewis?? RealGMs wiretap said the Wizards were planning on keeping him
@Jay – The only problem was that Dwight wasn’t all that effective until last year. For a guy who didn’t get enough touches in the post, he still found a way to turn the ball over almost 4 times a game. He also managed to miss 6 FTs a game. As good as he was at times, he wasn’t the best of options all the time. He shot like all of 25 shots outside of the paint, made a couple but he really didn’t expand his game. His jump hooks while screaming HHHEEEEYYYYY! were more controlled but other than that, not much changed.
Why would a coach force the ball to his big man, when his big man was an offensive foul or errant pass waiting to happen? Keep in mind they traded his only backup so you can’t risk him getting 2 offensive fouls early for running over people.
that POINT is to focus on the players the LAKERS are INTERESTED in. not so much if they can actually get them. if you see me talking about beyonce and alicia keys and vida guerra, then you know I’M INTERESTED IN WOMEN. you won’t necessarily think i can actually GET THEM. you would just know my penis gets hard for females. now if i was EN FUEGO (former commenter here and the only one i really hated here) and i talked about how good different nba players looked, then you would know i’m INTERESTED in dudes (damn that felt weird writing). anyway, the point is, look at who the lakers are looking at…scorers or shooters. they know they need those type of players to bail them out. during their draft, they addressed two needs, a point guard (darius morris) ANNNNND a shooter (andrew goudelock). and they looking at kapono, lewis, baron davis (another pg addressing issue), i believe rashad mccants is a scorer/shooter, and many other guys the lakers have been THINKING about, i can’t remember. i just know they are looking for players to address their SCORING droughts. i love the lakers, so stop acting as if i’m attacking them. dammit.
I don’t think you get it BNews
You as a Laker fan complaining that your team doesn’t have is falling on deaf ears. Your team has Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum, and Lamar Odom. On top of that they have Shannon Brown, Steve Blake, Matt Barnes, Ron Artest and at the time Phil Jackson/Tex Winter.
There literally is no excuse for your team to ever complain about anything. I know you guys are scrambling and wondering why you didn’t win the championship last year, but you overlook the obvious. MFers was TIRED! Your team just came off 3 back to back finals trips. They were bound to be worn out. When was the last time any team has went four times in a row? Exactly my point.
Give it a flucking rest (directed to all Laker fans and supporters)!!! You have the best and most complete team in the NBA. You’ll still be at the top. The MAvs and Heat aren’t actually better than you. So what you got swept by the MAvs, you’ll smash them this year.
You’re right man, the Lakers are like the 1%. GREEDY as fluck. They have everything and they want more. They want to crush anyone or anything in their path and win every championship even if it means ruining the sport lol.
^that post26 is directed to baloogawhales’ comment of the wizards thinking of keeping lewis
woooooooooooow. i’m done. saying i don’t get it. lmao
you say the “MFers was TIRED!” which kinda proves my point. THEY FUCKING DISAPPEARED!!!!!! possibly because they were tired. you gave me reason to believe i am even more right. woooow.
they were tired. they were tired THEY WERE TIRED!! so thats why their supreme scorers didn’t produce when needed,. you proved my point. fuck all hat shit of falling on deaf ears. YOU ADDRESSED ME.
if u didnt want to hear what i had to say dnt bring up something i said yesterday and then say it’s falling on deaf ears as if i was the one wanting to talk about it today. i jus wanted to giv u some clarity on what i meant.
im done…ask mitch kupchak what moves he will make and WATCH those players’ games revolve around either SCORING or SHOOTING. watch!!
@balooga…YES it is true every team goes on dry spells. but do those teams have kobe bryant? do those teams hav pau gasol AND kobe bryant? do those teams have kb, pau AND odom/bynum? give me a break. if im payin all that money to my players i don’t expect them to be PLAGUED by droughts. key word PLAGUED!!!! meaning it was a PROBLEM. basketball yes, u shud expect scoring droughts, but not to be PLAGUED by them. especially when u touting number 24 as the leader. no excuse to be PLAGUED by it. that is where the problem is.
explanation of that^: in basketball, you should expect the opposition to score on you. that’s part of the game. no one goes into the game expecting to hold their opponent to 0 points. it comes with the territory. teams expect to be score on just like teams shouldn’t be surprised if they have offensive droughts. but when a team scores 150 points on you here and therE and here and there and here and there over and over, that’s when it becomes a problem that needs to be addressed.
i see people here claiming, “what’s the problem, it’s basketball , teams go on drought” yes that’s true. but when u have kobe and crew, and you have NUMEROUS, countless droughts, especially in the playoffs, it’s a problem tha has to be addressed and that’s when the word PLAGUED comes into play. it wouldn’t be a plague if it was normal. but it was a CONSTANT problem HENCE THE WORD PLAUGE.
@Fnf
That is a complete myth. Dwight has always been effective in the post. Last year was the first time SVG decided to give him the flucking ball!
he’s 7ft, jumps out the gym, dunks everything, shoots 60+%FG, HE DON’T NEED MOVES. Just dunk it or lay it in. Sure he won’t average 30ppg (unless he hits 70% of his FT’s) but he should’ve easily been putting up 20+ppg the last 3yrs. SVG, the SG/PG Nelson, and the idiot shooters on his team held him back. The only reason they gave him the ball last season is because management made them. In order to keep Dwight Happy.
SVG was quoted many times as saying Dwight would be happy scoring 20ppg and not focusing on the other end. He wanted Dwight to get putbacks, and block shots. That’s it.
He was also quoted as saying he thinks the 3pt shot is the best shot in basketball. Which is down right retarded since it is the lowest percentage shot in basketball on every level.
I hate when people act like one workout session with Hakeem all of a sudden turned Dwight into a 22ppg scorer. That’s flucking impossible. Pat Ewing is the guy who deserves ALL THE CREDIT for turning Dwight into the player he is today. Hakeem even said it himself. Hakeem didn’t show Dwight anything new, he said Dwight had already had all the moves. He just never used them. The only thing Hakeem did was encourage Dwight to shoot more and shoot that short jumpshot off the glass. If you think that’s what made him a dominant force then you’re mistaken.
sorry if i sound so aggressive today.
Vince McMahon doesn’t care whether you’re a heel or a face if you’re going to stop wrestling in big matches.
what the hornets could do is amnesty cp3. yeah they’d get nothing in return but it would be the ultimate dick move since he’d have to play for whichever team under the cap bids the highest for him.
@F&F
What Chi said…
There are multiple ways to feed the post, and all Van Dumby does is feed it from the wing. They don’t use angles to feed Dwight and you have to pin that strictly on the coaching staff. VG is clueless. “The 3 is the best shot in basketball”… he’s clueless. I would argue that free-throw shots are the best shots in basketball. But you can’t get to the line by shooting 23 foot jumpshots.
Either way you look at it, Van Gundy’s philosophy (and the GM willing to accommodate the coach) is the reason they might lose to best center in basketball.
@Chicagorilla: Yep. There were plenty of times when Dwight had good position but somebody would chuck a 3 up, leading to a long rebound out of Dwights range.
@Beiber: You got your opinions and I have mine. I believe we were burnt out. Watching the Lakers play against the Hornets/Mavs was infuriating because I knew they were capable of doing more. But they didn’t have that fire in them, they just looked completely off. This long offseason was good for them and we’re going to come back strong. The sky isn’t falling on the Lakers. Kobe still has 2 good years left and if this team goes forward with just a few minor tweaks in the roster I’ll be happy. The Lakers will be in contention as is.
I just don’t want the other top teams (Mavs, Heats, Bulls, OKC) to stack up. That’s suppose to be our job lol
btw it’s cool if you sound “aggressive”. always fun talking about bball
It’s a bit unfair to criticize the Clippers for their 32 wins in Blake Griffin’s rookie season. They can only get better.
“if this team goes forward with just a few minor tweaks in the roster i’ll be HAPPY*”
*edit i meant i’d be content
me happy would be with afflalo cp3 and dwight on the lakers with Chick Hearn doing the broadcasting :) ahah
lol@BNews
So that’s how you act when someone disproves your theory?
You claim that the Lakers can’t score at times and because of that they are in need of more scorers. Im telling you that no team in the NBA has more scoring power (maybe equal but def not more) than the Lakers do. So how could they get any better?
Also that isn’t going to take the Lakers over the top. You don’t win the championship by being the greatest scoring team. Otherwise the Denver Nuggets would have won last year with their 107ppg.
The Lakers play good defense. Which is why they were 3rd in the NBA in point differential. The answer to last seasons woes was rest. That’s what i’ve been trying to tell you.
Instead of rest, the Laker nation (for the most part) is screaming that they need to blow up the team. I’ve even heard them saying trade Kobe.
If the Lakers are able to get Dwight Howard then great, they solved what problem? Because he isn’t going to provide more scoring than Pau or better Defense than Bynum. He isn’t going to guard Dirk. He isn’t going to guard the Chris Pauls of the world either.
The one thing it does is give the Lakers a superstar for the future. Which is cool, but then you’ll be in the same place you are now. In order for the Lakers to actually get better, they would need to somehow pull off the trades for Dwight AND CP3, then talk Jerry Sloan into coming out of retirement. That is literally the only way for that team to get better.
-___-
not once did i say the sky was falling on the lakers (or insinuate that is was either)
i never said the lakers can’t contend
i don’t know how i was disproved.
solid points being made 2day across the board. but first off, WTH did Rashad Mccants do to Lamar???!! plse someone shed sum light on this….if the Lakers dont capitalize on this situation and get Dwight, Kupchak shud be hanged. when a superstar level, 3x defending DPOY and a CENTER most importantly openly wants to play for your franchise, you do the deal if it means giving up your wife in the process. superman is only like 23, only weakness in his game is post moves (kareem can help with that) and free-throw shooting (which he’s steadily improving and can be overlooked with the rest he brings to the table). Lakers have a troubling recent history of not pulling the trigger on trades for all-star players willing to go LA (re: KG, Kidd). both went on win championships which cant be a coincidence. DO THE DEAL LA!!! i dont see both CP3 and Howard goin to LA as its bein widely reported, but dwight-to-LA is the more realistic scenario. get it done kupchak!!!
it’s frustrating to try and get my message across
you guys are saying you are disproving me by saying things to me that I AGREE WITH YOU ON.
that’s why it’s frustrating. i agree with you the lakers have good scroers. i agree with everything you say to “disprove me.” i am the lakers biggest fan. i turn down women to watch lakers game!! gay? no, i just know it’d be there tomoro.
anyway.
y=everything yall have told me about how the lakers are good, i am on YOUR SIDE.
i hear van gundy say what i say tho. i hear the tnt crew say what i say. i heard phil jackson say what i say. i heard kobe SAY WHAT I HAVE SAID. no one can disagree that the lakers have a good team, good scorers, top 10 in the leagueas a teamin scoring. i know, i get that.
still, that doesn’t mean they were plagued by droughts. yall don’t see that. but it was a problem. tnt, jeff van gundy, analyst, experts say they were plagued, writers say the same thuing. you guys are just focused on the roster and immediate stats like 101 points avg per game. thats well and good, but that doesn’t mean along the way they weren’t plauged.
for all i know they coulda averaged 120 points a game if they played to their potential. that just speaks volumes of how good they are. and why they shouldn’t have been swepts, only topping 100 points once against the mavs.
but throughout even the regular season, jeff van gundy, tnt, writers, analyts, etc. have said what i said. the lakers have been plauged.
chicagorilla says they have good players,. sometimes change is good. i NEVER Sid they should blow the team up. IN FACT I’VE GONE ON RECORD SAYING THEY COULD WIN in 2012 with the same core. stop putting words in my mouth, or stop trying to associate me with things aid by “laker nation” i am an individual.
the lakers have become a respectable defensive unit after the celtics loss in the finals. they signed artest. that was their concern that offseason. since then, those droughts on offense have become the issue and maybe trading their players for something different can help solve that.
i am mad i am even still talking about this. as if i have attacked my lakers or talked bad about them. i only wrote here what i’ve noticed. it’s cool if you guys think the lakers don’t have dry spell concerns. so what they have great scorers, it doesnt mean they always do what they are supposed to. it makes me question some of you guys knowledge on the lakers.
@beiber: nah didn’t say you said that. was saying thats most lakers fans reactions after they lost to the Mavs. but they’re idiots and don’t see the big picture
@Franchise: yeah they let KG/Kidd go. but in the end they got Pau Gasol while holding on Bynum giving them 2 rings. Thats the same amount as what KG and Kidd have combined. They just wait it out for a better deal to come along, but with that said no Center in the league is better tehn Dwight or will become close to what he is. So do it Mitch!!
Schedule is too f’ed up and demanding. Younger teams will thrive. Old teams are doomed. Lakers got no shot and Spurs don’t either. Expect OKC and Bulls to make good playoff runs.
Also it seems to be a major complaint that the Lakers need to get a fast PG because JJ Barea tore them apart in that sweep.
lol.
I’d argue, One-Shannon Brown is as fast as you get and he’s 6’3-6’4. With Bynum and Gasol behind him he really shouldn’t have a problem guarding PGs. Also if Kobe Bryant is supposed to be this 1st team all-defender like everyone claims, why don’t he just guard the midgets?
Two – JJ Barea put up 11ppg vs the Lakers. and really he only had one game where he scored more than 12pts (the 22pt game he had where he scored a bunch when the game was out of hand).
While Chris Paul did work them over pretty well, lets not forget he’s flucking Chris Paul. With the NBAs rules he’d do that to any team. The only reason he doesn’t average numbers like that is because he can’t physically keep that up all season long.
@BNews
I guess im just going off your statements about how the Lakers need all these different players. At the same time everyone around the nation is claiming that the Lakers already have Great players!
Bynum – According to DIME he’s the 8th Best center in the NBA today. On top of that, many of DIME’s readers claim he has been the 2nd best Center the last couple of years.
Odom – Best 6th man in the biz. most versitile player in the NBA. Should be an All-star and he is the glue to the Lakers. <– all things that i have heard about him (and i actually agree with them)
Gasol – According to DIME he's the 3rd best PF. Just a couple years ago MFers was calling him the best PF in the game and finals MVP. <— none of this I agree with but that's what i've read/heard
Kobe – #1 player in the NBA according to many. Greatest player ever according to Mark Jackson lol. Greatest Laker ever according to Shaq. Basically he's God in purple and gold. <— needless to say, I agree with NONE of this, but it's what the nation thinks.
So with all that, you claim the Lakers need more? Like Balooga and me and have been trying to explain, they needed a rest. This isn't the 60's anymore. No team will go to the Finals 4 times in a row again. Especially with how competitive the NBA is.
It is not a myth. It is how you look at the numbers. How can you count putbacks as being efficient in the post? His putbacks are the reason he shoots 60%. It is an uncontested dunk. Look at DeAndre Jordan, he also shot 60% last year, does that make him an efficient post player? Can you give him the ball 10 times on the low block and expect him to score 6 of those times? If so, why did only average a career high of 7 points. 3 dunks/putbacks and 1 of them being continuation.
Take away Dwights point blank attempts and then tell me what his percentages are. As dominant as Dwight COULD be, he just isn’t there yet. All of the – he’s 7 feet tall, can jump out the gym, etc etc… What good is force feeding him the ball when he isn’t highly efficient outside of putbacks and oops? Orlando’s gameplan to compensate for Dwight not being to establish ideal position has been to move the ball in hopes of a good look at the basket for their shooters and let Dwight do what he does best. Grab rebounds and appear on Sports Center.
**about the sky is falling part
@Chicagorilla: Shannon Brown is athletic, but he has no lateral quickness and defensive instincts. He’s actually a pretty poor defender. JKidd is a good defender despite his age because he knows his angles and team defensive schemes. We need a pg with younger legs is all. Dfish can’t do it anymore. If he played good for the first 47 minutes he wouldn’t have to be “Clutch” in the last minute.
@Franchise
It’s not what he did to Lamar, but what he did with Lamar’s fat b!tch
ohhh myyyy FUCKKKIINNGGGGG goodnessssssssssssssss
chicagorillaaaaaaaaaaaaaa why do you annoy me so!!!??? lol
i knowwwwwwww how good each and every player on the lakers are. STOPPPPPPPPPPP telling me their value!!!!!!
why are you not hearing my message!!???????
all i am saying is that those GREAT PLAYERS disappear!!!!!!!!!!! on the scoring end.
example: if one game i score 30, the next 30, the next 5 and the next 30, the next 0, the next 2, the next 30, the next 10, the next 10 and the final 3. i totaled 150 points with an average of 15 a night. let’s say that was my trend, you would just know on the surface that i am a 15 point scorer. pretty respectable, but the average doesn’t TELL THE STORY OF THE INCONSISTENT SCORING. it just shows you i am a 15 point scorer. just like LA. they average 101 points a night and but who’s to say along the way because of that number that they weren’t inconsistent. you keep giving me all their accolades and attributes and abilities, but that doesnt disprove their offensive inconsistencies. so please stop trying to throw their value at me s if i am questioning their greatness. i am just questioning why those great players fall asleep on the offensive end too many time.
golly!!!! (desaen jackson voice)