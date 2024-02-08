The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the biggest surprise in the NBA this season, as the team currently sits on top of the Western Conference as part of a three-way tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. Entering the trade deadline, a major question was whether they’d dip into their gigantic pool of assets in an attempt to add some reinforcements, and while we’ll have to wait and see if a major swing is coming, the team is adding some veteran reinforcements on the wing.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oklahoma City agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to bring Gordon Hayward on board.

Oklahoma City is closing in on a trade to acquire Gordon Hayward from Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kfE42ZaBSJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN both added details regarding what Charlotte will get back. While Davis Bertans is on his way out as a way to make the deal work financially, the Hornets will get Tre Mann, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and the sort of young upside swing a team in Charlotte’s position can take.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to send G Tre Mann and F Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8R72JA5SGR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Hornets are expected to acquire a package centered around Tre Mann and salaries, sources said. Mann, a 2021 first-round pick, has upside as a talented young guard. https://t.co/sjEmDORN5n — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

While injuries have followed Hayward everywhere over the last few years, he’s managed to be a productive player when he’s gotten on the floor, and the Thunder theoretically won’t need him to do everything when he plays. On the year, Hayward has started all 25 games in which he’s appeared, and he’s averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes per game while shooting 36.1 percent from three.