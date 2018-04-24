The Rockets Rode An Historically Great Third Quarter To Blow Out The Timberwolves In Game 4

#2018 NBA Playoffs #James Harden
04.23.18 45 mins ago

After an uninspiring performance in a Game 3 loss on the road, the Houston Rockets came out of the gates in sluggish fashion once again to begin Game 4 in Minnesota. Granted, the Rockets took a one-point lead into halftime but much of that came on the strength of only two turnovers as Houston’s normally dominant offensive sputtered to the tune of 38 percent shooting from the floor and only 7 of 28 from beyond the three-point arc.

However, the flood gates opened after the break and, in the blink of an eye, the result was no longer in doubt as the No. 1 seed cruised to a 119-100 victory and a 3-1 series lead. The third quarter was an exercise in dominance for the Rockets, as they outscored the overmatched Wolves by a startling 50-20 clip. In the process, Houston matched NBA history, becoming only the second team to produce 50 points in a playoff quarter.

