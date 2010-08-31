How Much Do You Want It: The Miami Heat’s Battle To Be The Last Man Standing

One way or another, there are going to be a lot of broken hearts in Miami this year. Either the new-look Heat don’t win a championship, or they do, and three guys who signed this summer don’t end up getting a ring. Now that Miami has inked former West Virginia star Da’Sean Butler, the 42nd pick in this year’s NBA Draft, he becomes the team’s 18th player under contract going into training camp. So while it’s going to be an uphill battle for Butler as he works to come back from a torn ligament in his left knee, let’s look at the roster and try and figure out who will be on the outside looking in this year.

Nothing to worry about (6)

Dwyane Wade

LeBron James

Chris Bosh

Mike Miller

Udonis Haslem

Mario Chalmers

These six guys will play the majority of the minutes this year for Miami, and will ultimately determine whether or not they win it all.

Cheap veterans are safe (7)

Zydrunas Ilgauskas

James Jones

Eddie House

Carlos Arroyo

Juwan Howard

Jamaal Magloire

Joel Anthony

When you’re trying to win a title, you need guys with experience. These seven players were all brought in just for that. Think of them as the rest of the team from Ocean’s 11. The specialists.

Fighting for their lives (5)

Patrick Beverley

Da’Sean Butler

Kenny Hasbrouck

Dexter Pittman

Shavlik Randolph

And this is what it all comes down to: five guys, all making under $1 million, fighting for the chance to make history. So how do you think it will shake out? Will the Heat ride with their rookies Butler and Pittman, or will they give Beverley a shot, who last year was one of the last players cut from training camp? Then you Randolph, who since leaving Duke in 2005 has already played for three NBA teams. And lastly there’s Hasbrouck, who if he makes it, will have to sit out for two games after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Looking simply at depth, it appears Randolph and Hasbrouck are expendable, so that leaves us with one. My prediction? They stick with their rookies. Both Butler and Pittman have first round talent. In fact, the Heat ranked Butler as the 21st-best player in the Draft. But we’ll have to see what happens this Fall.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.