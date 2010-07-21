How the Suns will replace Amar’e

This past year the Phoenix Suns scorched the NBA, as they averaged just over 110 points per contest. Amar’e Stoudemire definitely did his thing, as he averaged 23 and almost 9 boards, but is it possible the Suns could put up even more points next season without Amar’e?

Outside of the Cavs losing LeBron, Phoenix may have suffered the biggest single loss in free agency with Amar’e moving to New York. He was the Suns’ only legit interior scorer, and finished a lot of what Steve Nash started. Amar’e is often criticized for his defense and rebounding, but he was by far Phoenix’s best big man and a beast on offense.

Replacing Amar’e in Phoenix may not be as hard as we originally thought, however. The team picked up Hakim Warrick off the free-agent market, who can run the floor at 6-foot-9. Earl Clark, last year’s Lottery pick, is a versatile athlete with potential who put up 14.8 points and five rebounds per game in the Vegas Summer League. Channing Frye can help if he decides to go inside the three-point line, and second-round pick Gani Lawal also had an impressive summer league, averaging 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in five games. Taylor Griffin is a hustle player much in the mold of Louis Amundson, who is a free agent. If nothing else, it’s going to make for a tough competition in training camp.

Since Phoenix doesn’t have one guy who is as talented as Amar’e, Alvin Gentry will have to identify two to four guys who can be Amar’e-by-committee. And more subs equals more running, so expect to see the Suns play even faster next season with some depth in the frontcourt. (New GM Lon Babby has even mentioned starting Hedo Turkoglu at power forward.)

With this crew that Phoenix has assembled, there doesn’t need to be one guy that has to play well every single night. This committee simply needs to focus on what it is they do well and play hard, if they can do that, I’m sure playmakers like Hedo Turkoglu, Goran Dragic and Nash will get them some easy buckets inside.

What do you think? How should Phoenix replace Stoudemire?

