How the Suns will replace Amar’e

This past year the Phoenix Suns scorched the NBA, as they averaged just over 110 points per contest. Amar’e Stoudemire definitely did his thing, as he averaged 23 and almost 9 boards, but is it possible the Suns could put up even more points next season without Amar’e?
Outside of the Cavs losing LeBron, Phoenix may have suffered the biggest single loss in free agency with Amar’e moving to New York. He was the Suns’ only legit interior scorer, and finished a lot of what Steve Nash started. Amar’e is often criticized for his defense and rebounding, but he was by far Phoenix’s best big man and a beast on offense.
Replacing Amar’e in Phoenix may not be as hard as we originally thought, however. The team picked up Hakim Warrick off the free-agent market, who can run the floor at 6-foot-9. Earl Clark, last year’s Lottery pick, is a versatile athlete with potential who put up 14.8 points and five rebounds per game in the Vegas Summer League. Channing Frye can help if he decides to go inside the three-point line, and second-round pick Gani Lawal also had an impressive summer league, averaging 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in five games. Taylor Griffin is a hustle player much in the mold of Louis Amundson, who is a free agent. If nothing else, it’s going to make for a tough competition in training camp.
Since Phoenix doesn’t have one guy who is as talented as Amar’e, Alvin Gentry will have to identify two to four guys who can be Amar’e-by-committee. And more subs equals more running, so expect to see the Suns play even faster next season with some depth in the frontcourt. (New GM Lon Babby has even mentioned starting Hedo Turkoglu at power forward.)
With this crew that Phoenix has assembled, there doesn’t need to be one guy that has to play well every single night. This committee simply needs to focus on what it is they do well and play hard, if they can do that, I’m sure playmakers like Hedo Turkoglu, Goran Dragic and Nash will get them some easy buckets inside.
What do you think? How should Phoenix replace Stoudemire?
You can’t replace Stoudemire, simple as that. I think relying on playmakers like Dragic, Nash and Turkoglu as said above will be a good substitute. They haven’t signed anyone who can create their own shot in the post so unless we see otherwise, this offense will rely heavily on the perimeter players.
Nash
J-Rich
Hill
Turkoglu
+Lopez/Warrick
Fast
they need to dump j-rich. he is a star, but they can get some good pieces for him now (expiring contract), allow hill to be a big sg and have hedo at sf.
The Suns did all what they could working around a tightwad owner. So they’re okay considering it all. Nash will make a monster out of Warrick anyway, so…
The Suns are a franchise headed in the wrong direction. They’ll make the playoffs and lose in the first round.
I honestly hope Nash leaves after this season.
Josh Childress is a big pick up too. He is a a good all around player that should start. it will be interesting how their line ups will be. They should definately be a running team like lighting. They will be so much fun to watch.
They shouldn’t trade J-Rich, think he proved over the playoffs he can fill it up. Now that Stoudemire is gone they better just hope that its was 80% Nash 20% Amar’e. You never know, with Nash maybe Warrick/Clark/Lawal average 17/9 or some ish like that.
Steve Nash is gonna make Hakim Warrick look like the next Shawn Marion.
Turk will be out of place. dude can’t really run.
they played (and won) without stat already. that’s the year when an in-shape boris diaw played like crazy.
if turk plays close to diaw, then they’d be competitive. too bad they traded barbosa though, who’s going to be their energy 6th man scorer now?
amar’e is one of the most over-rated players in the nba. sure he can finish with quick moves through the key. and he improve his versatility on offense with his outside shooting. but really… anyone can score inside off the pick and roll with steve nash setting it up. and when nash drives in and draws 3 players and then makes a miracle pass to amare with no one on him, well if you cant make a basket from 2 feet away with no on covering you, you belong on a junior high girl’s bench.
we will see – without nash, amare’s numbers will drop like crazy. and then the knicks will remember that he cant play defense and is too lazy to rebound.
i think the suns wont miss him at all.
Earl Clark? Counting on this dude is not a recipe for success. He has some game, but not going to replace Amare’s production.
I don’t know wtf the Suns were thinking signing Frye to that deal. And Warrick, what has he proved thus far?
And playing Turk at the 4? This team who doesn’t rebound will get killed on the glass by a WNBA team. Turk will have to play 3 for them to even think about staying competitive. Maybe Frye or Warrick will grow a pair and try their hand at rebounding. One of these guys will have to have a career rebounding season for the Suns to sniff the first round.
Amare didn’t rebound like he should have, but he still got 9 a game over the season. This suns team’s best rebounder will be who?
Gentry is a good coach, but the Suns are gonna make him look bad.
Nash
JRich
Childress
Hedo
Warrick/Lopez
They should be fun to watch though this squad just might not get you over the top come spring caus of the lack of a serious interior force.