How To Build The Best Team In The World

If you’ve ever spoken to JaVale McGee, you know the guy is hilarious. And earlier this week on Twitter, McGee raised an interesting point that in the distant future, the World Championships won’t be USA vs. Brazil, but rather something akin to Earth vs. Mars. As McGee put it, “imagine how hard tryouts for earth r gonna b… Wow.” With that in mind, it got us thinking who would make Team Earth. But with the majority of the world’s best players coming from North America, we figured we’d put some limits on it. For this roster, only one player from every continent could be used. Here’s how it’d look:

Aron’s All-World Team:

PG – Manu Ginobili (South America)

SG – Kobe Bryant (North America)

SF – Luol Deng (Africa)

PF – Dirk Nowitzki (Europe)

C – Andrew Bogut (Australia)

6th – Yao Ming (Asia)

For my team, I took the best player available from each continent. While everyone builds a team their own way, I believe in taking the most talent and chemistry will figure itself out. The biggest question mark was point guard, but I’d rather have Dirk on my team any day than Tony Parker.

Austin’s All-World Team:

PG – Tony Parker (Europe)

SG – Manu Ginobili (South America)

SF – LeBron James (North America)

PF – Andrew Bogut (Australia)

C – Yao Ming (Asia)

6th – Luol Deng (Africa)

I took a different approach than Aron. While he was talking about taking the best player from each continent and trying to patch together a roster, I’m looking at building a solid roster even if it means taking the 3rd- or 4th-best guy from a given continent.

Case in point: There is no continent whose best player is a natural point guard. So instead of – under AP’s strategy – forcing Ginobili or Kobe to play PG, I’m taking Tony Parker as my European representative to play the one. So I’m giving up Dirk, but I can still plug Bogut in at power forward, or I could have gone with Yi Jianlian at the four.

What do you think? Which team would you play Mars with?

