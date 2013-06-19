We Asked 7 Second-Round Draft Prospects To Pitch Themselves To NBA Teams

With the NBA Draft approaching, every guy going through the draft process is pitching themselves. Teams are looking at their on-court skills as well as their off-court demeanor as they seek to find who will help their team. I recently caught up with a number of second-round prospects and asked them to pitch themselves to an NBA team. Here’s what they had to say.

BRANDON PAUL â€“ SG, Illinois

“I’d be an asset to an NBA team because I would be able to represent the franchise and the city well both on and off the court. I’m the type of guy who gets into the gym and watches film and is always looking to get better. Whatever role and whatever way I can help the team, I’m always looking to do that. Skill-wise, I am a gifted scorer. I can get to the basket and shoot from the outside. I’m a little undersized for my position so I use my length, I have a 6-10.5 wingspan, to help me out. My game is most fit for the NBA especially for the different spacing and the type of plays that they run. I feel like the way I play and the way guys are able to create shots for themselves is something I can fit into.”