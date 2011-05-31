If LeBron Wins The Title, Don’t Delegitimize The Accomplishment

Everything about LeBron irritates me (although if he signed with the Nets, I’m sure I’d be willing to overlook many of the things I dislike about him). His ego is enormous, he seems to be constantly self-promoting himself whether it be with his “The LeBrons” cartoon series or “The Decision” special. When he wins or makes a great play, I find his celebrations to be over the top, particularly when he stole the ball at the end of the Boston series and looked back to gloat at Boston’s players. I think he sucker punched the city of Cleveland, leaving behind people who loved him unconditionally seemingly without any remorse. I thought, the fact that he didn’t even contact Dan Gilbert or other members of the Cavs’ organization to inform them of his thinking, despite the fact that they bent over backwards for him throughout his time there, was inconsiderate. I can continue going on with the reasons I, and many others, dislike LBJ, but there is one thing that myself and any other haters out there can, and should, not take away from LeBron: the legitimacy of this NBA Championship should the Heat win.
There are going to be fans and people in the media who will say that if LeBron wins a championship this year, or during his time with the Heat, it will be tainted by how the Big Three was put together and the fact that LeBron couldn’t carry “his own” team to the title. That line of thinking could not be more flawed, because what James has done this year in leading the Heat to the NBA Finals is truly remarkable; and if he wins, his accomplishments should not be tarnished but applauded.
Some people say that LeBron made a cowardly decision to go to the Heat and join forces with Wade and Chris Bosh on the inside track to an NBA dynasty, but to me I think leaving Cleveland took a lot more guts than staying there would have. He is disliked by an entire region in Northeast Ohio that had been his only home until this year. Had he stayed in Cleveland and brought them a championship – with or without another superstar – he would have been glorified not only in Cleveland, but by most of America. He would have been seen as the savior for a city still struggling to find a new identity in the wake of years of economic stagnation, and been beloved for eternity. Now he is hated, not only by those in Northeast Ohio, but by many across the nation, seen as a traitor whose allegiance with Wade and Bosh is suspect, and he may never be able to salvage his reputation again. Leaving Cleveland and all its love behind didn’t take cowardice, it took courage.
IF LEBRON WINS THE TITLE, DON’T DELEGITIMIZE THE ACCOMPLISHMENT – The fact that this is even a discussion proves that it is true. There are legitimately 8-10 guys in the league who would also get this far with Wade and Bosh and probably had a better regular season as well. I respect the quest for the ring but he obviously took the easiest path possible and got called on it because of the way he did it. Will never be on the MJ level
It can be a job well done, but also a tarnished one. They are not mutually exclusive statements.
Think the true test of his legacy will be in a few years when he has had a chance to grow up a little. His mentality reminds me a little of T-Mac in that he joined the pro-ranks a little too early, and never really matured beyond the super talented 19 year old he once was.
Think the main difference between Lebron (for better or worse) and other greats is the human element in his backstory. With Jordan you had his close relationship with his dad, with Olajuwon it was his humble beginnings in Africa, Magic with his infectious smile and later battle with cancer. Not sure if it’s a good thing but I think people need something beyond good basketball to make a connection to how great they are. Might be bad PR all round, but it’s difficult to endear yourself to the guy.
I don’t get it…? I am not an LBJ fan I am a Boston fan but I don’t no why people are so disgusted that he left Cleveland and went to a “better” situation? He fulfilled his contractual obligation to the Cavs and decided to find a better situation for himself professionally. NO NBA team has won it all without at least 2 superstars on their teams. Ray Allen did the same thing. KG did the same thing. Shaq did the same thing…twice! The LBJ thing is people seem to think he OWES Cleveland something and quite frankly he doesn’t! So what he grew up there. I know everyoine was looking for that “home-town boy makes good” story but in reality it don’t happen that way. All of the hype regarding the “decision” is overblown. Gilbert talks about all he did for Lebron. Quite frankly, LBJ “made” the Cavs what they where as well as a shyt load of money. If all the pieces around LeBron were so legite…then why did they suck so bad after his departure? I can see taking a few more losses and just squeaking into the playoffs…but they absolutely sucked!!! So where was this great assemblage of “help” for LBJ Gilbert claimed to have given him? That team was assembled to showcase LBJ and sell tickets and that is all. Some of the same “haters” (can’t stand that term” of LBJ are the same guys/gals that assemble Fantasy League Teams instead of pulling for their own teams. I see no problem in Wade, Bosh and James coming together as a team and pursuing a dream of a championship. Een Dwight Howard stated he need help and I gurantee he is talking about another legitimate superstar on his roster not some over-the-hill ex-superstar…he wants a big time player. Role players only get you so far.
@Fish Magic Johnson was HIV positive. he didn’t battle cancer.
wow, this article doesn’t make sense at all…
except for the closing part, off course it is Lebron’s team… it has been ever since he first wore the jersey! and has only increased since then…
the fact that it took courage to leave Cleveland is just a BS part, the only way this could’ve ended well was had he won it in a Cavs jersey. that way his legacy would’ve held up. the fact that he had to run (while the Cavs management did everything to surround him with good players) takes away at least half of that. I’m surprised I haven’t heard this before but if you ask me, last year’s Cavs would definetly beat this Miami team!
further more, you say the pieces are not there. then you say the only valuable players left (besides the 3) are miller and haslem. Well, correct me if I’m wrong, but those are the 5 players that closed out the Bulls (during moneytime): Wade/James/Bosh/Miller/Haslem were the 5 players on the floor every time it mattered…
seems to me there has been created another group: the ones that like to think that if Miami wins a championship (and that still looks like a pretty big IF to me), they did it with just those 3 players… don’t be fooled, the 10 others aren’t as bad as most of you like us to believe…
Your title is destroyed by the contents of the article itself. You list LeBron’s so-called transgressions as if they are supposed to be universally despised.
LeBron did not call Gilbert; they bent over backward for him, his city adored him, that is all tired and worn out debates. How many players have Gilbert traded and sent packing in his career as an owner? After trading Drew Gooden and Larry Hughes there was a press conference to announce the new guys, meanwhile the traded players have to find new homes, schools for their children etcetera. You can’t have it both ways. As far as fans go, aren’t they always demanding a player be traded or cut? If the Cavs fans can get a stud player on their team do you think they would care less if JJ Hickson wanted to stay? No, they would just say its a business. Well, it is a business and it cuts both ways.
This writer obviously thinks the title will be tainted but is just cowardly covering his bases with this ‘article.’ Please name one great player, not named Olajuwon that won a title without a great supporting cast and at least one or two Hall of Fame teammates? The ’04 Pistons will have at least one Hall of famer, Billups, but that team was solid all around and may get one more HoFer in Ben Wallace.
But Jordan played with Pippen and Grant, great offensive and defensive players and he played with Pippen and Rodman and Kukoc…Bird, here are his Hall of Fame teammates: Walton, DJ, Parrish, McHale, Tiny Archibald, also Maxwell and Ainge were great players…Magic. well he had: Jabbar, Worthy, McAdoo all in the Hall of Fame, and Byron Scott and Michael Cooper and AC Green were pretty good too…How about Kobe and Shaq, Kobe and Gasol and Artest…How about Duncan and Robinson, Duncan and Parker and Ginobili…Russell and Heinson and Cousy and Havlicek and Sam Jones…Isaiah, Dumars and Rodmman…Moses, Dr.J…Do you see how sill this is? No great player has ever won a title by themselves which is what the media wants LeBron to do…the hypocrisy is blinding and deafening from the so-called experts.
One last word, how does teaming with Wade and Bosh make life easier for LeBron? Doesn’t he have to guard the other team’s best player? Didn’t he have to stick a jumper in the face of Paul Pierce and in front of the Celtics bench to win a game? He still has to make the plays…Wade is worn out after chasing Rose and Ray Allen…
Every great player has had teammates take the pressure of of them…Why is LeBron clutch at the end of games, perhaps because he is fresher and has his legs near the end…it helps to have teammates who are capable…Kobe was 6-24 in last year’s game 7, his teammates were huge…in ’91 the Bulls lost the first game with Jordan guarding Magic, they made the switch and Pippen guarded him and the Bulls won the next four games…It helps to have teammates who are capable of doing their jobs…there should be zero players in the NBA incapable of fulfilling the roles they are asked to play…the Cavs always came upshort in the playoffs, LeBron got all the blame…No great player has ever carried a team to an NBA title alone, even the Rockets 94 team had a host of good shooters and defensive players and rebounders…
@rkirby of course he did, sorry. As I wrote it I was thinking “that doesn’t sound right” but was too lazy to check.
what’s the big deal here? players changed teams – people should just move on and quit hating. MJ had Pippen, Kobe had Shaq, now Wade got LeBron – no superstar can do it all by himself. Perhaps if LeBron wasn’t drafted into Cavs in the first place – people wouldn’t be so ridiculously hateful.
The people who are saying that you need multiple superstars to win, Ray Allen did the same thing, etc. are missing the point. Yes, it will be a great accomplishment if he wins in Miami. BUT, it would have been a bigger accomplishment if he had persevered in Cleveland and done it largely by himself.
Why cant people understand this. It isnt that he left Cleveland that matters to me. Its that he decided to team up with 3 free agent superstars at once.. Yes Dwade had become a free agent. It was kind of underhanded, but yes, legal. just bc it was legal, doesnt mean im cool w it. It was cowardly. Do we even need to play a season to realize that 2 hall of fame superstars and a franchise player shud win a title. No way.
It counts as a title just like buying a hooker counts for losing ur virginity.
IT SHOULD BE EASY TO WIN TITLES.
And worse, the ppl that mentions the boston big 3. They werent in their primes – but close – but HUGE difference was that they came through trades. They did what anyone else had to do.
miami just sat back and waited for all the best friends to team up.
bottom line. its pretty easy to win right now. and thats what will happen. easy championships. weak move.
That is bs if anyone is to think that we, as fans, wouldn’t delegitimize lbj’s ring this year if they end up winning. He did no wrong leaving cleveland, but as soon as he made the “decision” on national television, he knew he was going to get scrutinized by every media outlet. He did that to himself. He left every organization waiting till that day and pretty much bitch slapped every team that wasn’t Miami. He had a right to do what he did, just like the media has the right to scrutinize everything he’s doing now.
If MJ went to LA to play with Magic and Kareem, how the f#%k does not delegitimize MJs rings? No one can do it without another superstar, but when you put arguably 2 of the best players in the NBA right now with another thats top 15, your not gonna get much credit no matter what your supporting cast is.
Its not that he left cleveland, its actually a smart move to win now rather than later. Its mainly his ego and decisions that everybody hates. This dude talks in 3rd person as the best player in the league but he took a huge cop out by going to team up in Miami. If you are one of the top 3 players in the league, you just don’t admit weakness like that, at the least he shouldve coaxed D-Wade to come to Cleveland. I think if they win, its just gonna be terrible for the league, how soon till you see players doing side deals with each other to team up, wheres the competition in that
Another thing. Miami has a small, great insanely intelligent element of its fanbase. However, in reality, as a whole, its not really that much of a basketball town. It bugs me that it didnt really matter where they all went, as long as they were all there.
For God’s sake, they had to make signs encouraging people to show up on time (or at all,) for the seats they had paid for. Seats that any fan of any team would die to take off their hands, just for the magnitude of the stars.
It was a cynical move. It feels dirty to hear Lebron talk about how much he loves miami and the fans (though I cant fault him for that, its his duty.) But in reality, he could care less about Miami.
It was just about being with Wade and Bosh.
And not only that, now we have to deal with all the ring chasers who will take pay cuts to join the team. Just no good element to this whole story.
And to be quite honest. I always LIKED Lebron. I still do kind of. I do not like overanalyzing all his movements etc. He screwed up with the decision, as far as making kids in Cleveland cry. But I cant really think of what he has really done wrong outside of that. I think he has more raw skill than MJ. He can be as good as him. But now we will never know.
Its a lot easier getting good shots on a team like that. Its a shame the VIP players all had to create a Members only club.
Sidenote: I was very, very impressed with the Miami fans in the Bulls series. But I think even the dedicated Miami fans know that the city as a whole, is not much of an NBA destination. And I dont blame you guys for sticking up for the team.
Funny how the Heat celebrated more when they beat the Celts than winning the East.
“If all the pieces around LeBron were so legite…then why did they suck so bad after his departure?”
^ kyballer must not know basketball if he doesn’t realize it wasn’t just LBJ who left… and other key pieces were injured for a large chunk of the season. Also, there’s something loosely referred to as “chemistry” you need to take into account. That Cavs team was built around LBJ… just like this year’s Bulls team is built around D-Rose. Remove D-Rose from that squad and have Noah sit for 65-70 games and see how well they do.
@TonyBee: “But Jordan played with Pippen and Grant, great offensive and defensive players and he played with Pippen and Rodman and Kukoc…Bird, here are his Hall of Fame teammates: Walton, DJ, Parrish, McHale, Tiny Archibald, also Maxwell and Ainge were great players…Magic. well he had: Jabbar, Worthy, McAdoo all in the Hall of Fame, and Byron Scott and Michael Cooper and AC Green were pretty good too…How about Kobe and Shaq, Kobe and Gasol and Artest…How about Duncan and Robinson, Duncan and Parker and Ginobili…Russell and Heinson and Cousy and Havlicek and Sam Jones…Isaiah, Dumars and Rodmman…Moses, Dr.J…”
Yeah, but those were the hands they were dealt. The GMs made the deals, and drafted the players to assemble those teams. My problem is that these 3 guys created their own team and it set a precedent. Players see that with careful planning they could create their own team. You’re already seeing the repercussions. We saw the ripple effect when Melo wanted out of Denver even before his contract was up. All these “stars” who are not happy with their teams will point to what LBJ did and join other stacked teams… or hold hands with other free-agents and join a team together. Players shouldn’t have the ability to create teams, IMO. That’s the front office’s job.
I’m all for a more competitive game. Not having 4-5 stacked teams. That’s bullshit for the other franchises. Yes, the NBA is making more money than ever. But just because Stern is making dough doesn’t mean the other teams aren’t. How is it even possible that some teams aren’t making money if league revenue is through the roof? It’s because of the players being concentrated on a handful of teams. I can’t speak for everyone here, but that’s my beef. The Heat set a bad precedent for other players to follow and it will lead to a shittier NBA product in years to come if nothing is done to address it.
And to the guys here mentioning “…if MJ joined Magic…” all all that crap. MJ wanted to beat the best, so he stayed put. That’s called competitive fire. All those guys TonyBee listed were “leaders not followers” as Dwight Howard put it. To me, LBJ was afraid of not winning anything in Cleveland. Phrase it however you want…. LBJ was afraid. So instead of facing his fear, he left and held hands with Bosh as they frolicked their way to South Beach. MJ wanted to be pushed to his limit. Even when MJ returned for the last time, what team did he go to?? He wasn’t interested in joining the best team. He wanted to lead a collection of scrubs into his 40s. That’s why he buys crappy teams. To turn franchises around. MJ was, and is, all about the challenge. If it’s easy, he’s not interested. If you’ve listened to his interviewws during his career, he stated that fact over and over again. LBJ isn’t cut from the same cloth. His fabric is much softer.
this ring isn’t delegitimized, but his legitimate shot as a potential GOAT is DONE (unless they rattle off something insane like 8 straight.)
you say Anthony would be the only guy on this squad in an NBA rotation? GTFOH. Chalmers is a solid backup that can play really good D, Haslem’s a starter on many teams, and Jones/Miller would get the back-up shooter minutes (around 5-10mpg) that teams fill with guys like Jason Kapono, etc. AWFUL ANALYSIS
and your Celtics analysis is HORRENDOUS. Perk was a young, inexperienced backup previous to that year while Rondo was backing up Sebastian Telfair the year before (his rookie year.) Your statement assumes these guys were already where they’re at now. Come on dude…
The whole post is now dumber for having read this. I award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul.
@Celts Fan
He said Anthony was the only one of the four centers who would make another rotation.
Can’t blame Lebron too much for leaving although in my heart I believed he should have stayed and won a championship (at least one) in Cleveland. Ultimately I blame Cavs management for his departure although I also believe it was a catch-22 situation for them. The reason I say that is because even people say the Cavs surrounded the team around but the team they built was saturated with one-dimensional role players. The trades they made were more of quick fixes as opposed to long-term planning and solutions (I.e. the Ben Wallace-Wally Z trade, the Jamison trade). The one trade they whiffed on that I truly believe could have salvaged everything was not trading Jj Hickson to Phoenix for Amare Stoudemire and pairing Lebron with another legitimate all-star and built around them much like New York is doing with the Carmelo trade. So in that sense Cavs management f’d up big time. On the flip side to though NO ONE wanted/wants to play in Cleveland. Period. People seem to forget that before “The Decision” Lebron tried his damndest to convince Chris Bosh to join him but couldn’t seal the deal because Bosh came outright and said he didn’t want to play in Cleveland and its not the first time its happened. Years back when Michael Redd and Ray Allen were free agents they were heavily courted by the Cavs and both players spurned them. And instead of holding on th their free money (something A LOT of GMs and organizations don’t even consider for some reason) they went and threw it all at Larry Hughes who wasn’t even a great fir next to Lebron. So in a sense Cleveland DID try but hell nobody wanted to play for them in that city even if it meant teaming up with a superstar like Lebron
@john – u right
@JAY — “Yeah, but those were the hands they were dealt. The GMs made the deals, and drafted the players to assemble those teams. My problem is that these 3 guys created their own team and it set a precedent. Players see that with careful planning they could create their own team. … Players shouldn’t have the ability to create teams, IMO.”
So you’re OK with the guys in the suits building teams and making moves, but it’s not cool to you when the players get in on the power. You know that GMs use “careful planning” and think years in advance when creating a team, so why are players are supposed to be dumb horses who only think one week at a time?
Free agency exists so players can have a say in their professional lives. And every summer, players help build teams by choosing where they’ll sign. When Dwight or Nash or Kobe signs an extension with their team, you don’t think they’re looking at the roster and the contracts to see who they’ll be playing with? Players have always had power, the only difference with Miami’s situation is that we hadn’t yet seen an offseason where so many superstars were free agents at the same time.
“MJ wanted to beat the best, so he stayed put. That’s called competitive fire.”
Why do you think LeBron left? Because HE WANTED TO BEAT THE BEST. Jordan didn’t have to leave Chicago because he had adequate teammates AND coaches to win a title. LeBron didn’t. Don’t try to compare Pippen, Grant/Rodman, Phil Jackson and Jerry Krause to Mo Williams, Antawn Jamison, Mike Brown and Danny Ferry. You know better.
And like I’ve said a hundred times before, Wade and Bosh were not LeBron’s competition. It’s not like LBJ signed with the Celtics or the Magic. This wasn’t a “can’t beat ’em, join ’em” situation. When did the Heat or Raptors ever stand in LeBron’s way of winning the East? If anything, Wade and Bosh were looking up to LeBron’s Cavs and they needed him more than he needed them.
“Even when MJ returned for the last time, what team did he go to?? He wasn’t interested in joining the best team. He wanted to lead a collection of scrubs into his 40s. That’s why he buys crappy teams. To turn franchises around.”
Stop and think. Jordan returned to the Wizards because he was already working in their front office; you don’t think part of his return to the court was motivated by knowing he’d increase the franchise’s value? Not to mention, I don’t believe he had a good relationship with the Bulls at the time. And why did Jordan buy the Bobcats? BECAUSE THEY WERE AVAILABLE. Jordan can’t buy the Lakers or the Heat because they’re not up for sale. But believe me, he would if he could. The Bobcats were available, affordable, and they’re in his home state. If the Bobcats were a title contender, you think Jordan would have been like, “No, I’m good. I want to own a bad team.”?
i used to like u guys @dime but now i see u are part of this media click that cant think for themselves… i guys already setting the stage to cliam him as king as are ready to admonish anyone who says otherwise.. great journalism u fucking robots..
u n every1 know it was written for the Heat to win this yr (c’mon even Stern bet on them).. but that doesnt mean every1 has to jump on the dick suck train and start grabbing balls like u guys.. unfortunately i am part of the minority that chooses to think for themselves n i will like or dislike based on what i feel not what some mind-controlled zombies tells me to feel
[bleacherreport.com] I put all my thoughts into a simple, easy to understand argument for why Miami winning a title isnt that big of an achievement… Please read, its much better organized than my random comments here…
Leave the guy alone. It’s a different culture.. things change… as does the NBA. Owner have traded players like slaves for years and one person that was drafted into a SMALL MARKET decides to take control of his destiny, we sht on him. bottom line. no one REALLY knows what happened… irt legality. bottom/bottom line, Cavs fans are the worst. I just flew back from Miami beach… driving through cleveland right now and I have new vomit coming up. just 12 hours ago, I was sipping drinks on the beach and driving past bayside in the brickell district wondering… .”who wouldn’t want this over cleveland?” It’s a better life… it’s more than basketball….
signed,
Former Cavs Fan, but still a Lebron fan.