In The Place To Be: Live From NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Took me long enough. Some media members have been complaining all weekend about how this All-Star Weekend seemed like one of those high school Friday night bashes when the rents don’t tell you they’re bouncing until 9:30 that night, and you call up a few friends, they call a few friends, you hit up your beer connect, charge up the iPod and yet everything feels rushed and crowded. That’s what a lockout will do to you.

But here we are. I’m in the media section for All-Star Saturday night and will be here live blogging all night for y’all. So stick around because I’ll tell you some crazy stories, like how I was just nearly trampled by Ne-Yo and his entourage trying to get on the elevator.

*** *** ***

8:32 ET: To quickly recap, here’s how we got here. I spent nearly an hour on the freakin’ bus trying to get over. Traffic, a driver that seemed way too much of an airhead to be doing this and wrong directions (or something) all combined to make me extremely flustered and aggravated. Instead of getting here early like I planned, all of a sudden it was a race to get ready.

Anyways, I skip out on dinner, then decide to grab some, then am the first guy in line when the food runs out, then I come back out and there are probably 80 people waiting to get on the elevator.

8:35 ET: The Haier Shooting Stars are ready to go, starting with Team Texas…

8:37 ET: 42.27 seconds for Team Texas (Chandler Parsons, Kenny Smith and Marie Sophia Young). You know Parsons was feeling good. He lives 10 minutes away and told me yesterday he brought basically his entire hometown.

8:39 ET: Allan Houston though….

8:42 ET: We have a little break in action, so I’ll continue with my ridiculous travel story. As I said before, I was really late. It turned out for the better though. I went through security with Ryan Howard, which was almost as cool as meeting Ken Griffey Jr. but not quite.

8:44 ET: By the way, here’s your daily JaVale McGee update. He tweeted this earlier: “Tired As a house.” Washington, you can come claim him now.

8:45 ET: Atlanta’s Shooting Stars team has now been eliminated with a 55.3. That’s what you get for fielding two retired players (Steve Smith and Jerry Stackhouse, who should count as a retired one).

8:49 ET: For some reason, I really wish Roy Hibbert was MC-ing tonight. Over the past week, I’ve gained a whole new appreciation for his swag. One, he’s hilarious. Two, he’s really random. And three, he actually admitted yesterday that he sucks at a video game. These days, that’s like finding an NBA All-Star that isn’t obsessed with hipster glasses.

8:52 ET: Well, New York just won the Haier Shooting Stars competition after they blew away Texas by over 10 seconds. The legend, Allan Houston, hit the clincher. In D’Antoni‘s offense, he could still hit three or four Js a game.

8:53 ET: They have State Farm/All-Star commercials running on the JumboTron with NBA stars like LeBron and Deron Williams speaking. AWFUL. Someone gave these dudes a shot of Helium before they filmed these. D-Will spoke like he was talking to a fully undressed Kate Upton.

8:57 ET: By the way, why didn’t Orlando win the Shooting Stars Challenge, considering they had one of the classic three-point bombers, Dennis Scott? Scott told Joshua Robbins beforehand that shooting is “like riding a bike.” Scott looks like he hasn’t ridden a bike since people actually listened to 50.

9:02 ET: Rajon Rondo just went through the Skills Challenge course in 32.8 seconds. So how’d he learn skills like that? What point guard influenced him? Apparently no one. That’s what he told us yesterday. Oh Rondo…

9:04 ET: Overheard a few media members saying earlier that the NBA is trying to claim the D-League made Jeremy Lin. No that’s not true. The NBA just f—– up.

9:13 ET: With John Wall and Rondo going into overtime in the first round of the Skills Challenge, Rondo went out and dropped the fastest time. He just needed a warm-up round.

9:16 ET: They just ran a video on the JumboTron where Deron Williams had a minute to name every ‘Williams’ in the NBA. Dude was obviously reading off some cards, with a few jokes (Venus and Serena Williams) sprinkled in there. But one of the guys he didn’t name was Terrence Williams. He’s not the only one who’s forgotten about T-Will.

9:20 ET: Rondo is going to lose this thing because his passing failed him while he made his first shot. What?

9:24 ET: After Tony Parker won, they played “All I Do Is Win.” He’s used to that song; They play it at every Spurs game. He’s also used to winning a lot.

9:28 ET: Dwyane Wade and Kevin Love just presented a video on NBA Cares, and Wade is just another cat who’s taken the dive into wearing hipster glasses. Five years from now, it’ll be a requirement to play in the NBA.

9:30 ET: They just had a video of Chris Paul and Blake Griffin playing a game of Charades, and for “aquarium,” Chris Paul told Blake “big whales live in here.”