Indiana Pacers 2021-22 Preview: Can They Escape The Middle?

The Indiana Pacers made a bold pivot last year, swapping out Nate McMillan for Nate Bjorkgren. The Pacers made the play-in tournament, but fired Bjorkgren at season’s end due to reports of internal strife. They also moved on from Victor Oladipo last season, adjusting their core slightly to bring in Caris LeVert as a replacement. All in all, the season was a small step back for a team that prides itself on consistency.

Roster:

Malcolm Brogdon

Myles Turner

Domantas Sabonis

Caris LeVert

T.J. Warren

T.J. McConnell

Jeremy Lamb

Justin Holiday

Chris Duarte

Goga Bitadze

Isaiah Jackson

Torrey Craig

Edmond Sumner

Kelan Martin

Oshae Brissett

Duane Washington (two-way)

DeJon Jarreau (two-way)

Projected Vegas Win Total: 43.5

Biggest Addition: Rick Carlisle

Carlisle is the big addition for Indiana. He is demanding, but he’s a proven NBA winner and tactician. He absolutely should get the most out of this team, although they are possibly without T.J. Warren to start the year as he comes back from injury, which will be a difficult hurdle to clear.

Biggest Loss: Doug McDermott

Letting McDermott walk makes some sense. The team drafted Chris Duarte and signed Torrey Craig. But McDermott provided needed spacing that will be hard to replace. Carlisle will likely find a way to scheme around it, but for a team built around a frontcourt duo, spacing is extremely important and they now have less of it.

Biggest Question: Can the Pacers crack the East’s top-6?

On paper, the Eastern Conference should be better this year. There are more than six teams with hopes of being top-6 teams and, unlike the Pacers, several of those teams made significant offseason moves. The Celtics, for instance, brought back Al Horford, signed Dennis Schroder, and nabbed Josh Richardson in a trade. The Heat, last year’s six-seed, brought in Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker. The Bulls spent big to make a push to leap in the standings, too.