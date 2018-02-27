TNT

Charles Barkley is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the Inside the NBA crew is going to benefit from that in a very fun way. The crew is picking up from its Atlanta headquarters later this week to broadcast live from the Saturday Night Live studio space in New York City on Thursday night.

TNT announced on Tuesday that Barkley, Shaq, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith will be in New York to do Inside the NBA this Thursday. On Saturday, Barkley will host the show with musical guest Migos.

The event, branded as Inside the NBA Meets SNL, is set for March 1 as Barkley is getting ready to host SNL for a fourth time.