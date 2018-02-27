‘Inside The NBA’ Will Air From The ‘Saturday Night Live’ Studios On Thursday

#Charles Barkley #SNL
02.27.18 2 weeks ago

TNT

Charles Barkley is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the Inside the NBA crew is going to benefit from that in a very fun way. The crew is picking up from its Atlanta headquarters later this week to broadcast live from the Saturday Night Live studio space in New York City on Thursday night.

TNT announced on Tuesday that Barkley, Shaq, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith will be in New York to do Inside the NBA this Thursday. On Saturday, Barkley will host the show with musical guest Migos.

The event, branded as Inside the NBA Meets SNL, is set for March 1 as Barkley is getting ready to host SNL for a fourth time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#SNL
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYINSIDE THE NBANBA ON TNTSNL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP