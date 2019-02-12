Isaiah Thomas Is Questionable To Make His Season Debut On Wednesday

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t appeared in a basketball game since last year. His last time on the floor came on March 22, 2018, back when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, Thomas went under the knife to get surgery on the hip injury that has plagued him since the 2016-17 campaign and changed teams, joining the Denver Nuggets as a free agent this past offseason.

There was a report over the weekend that Thomas was getting really close to making his debut, with word coming that he’d join the Nuggets’ G League team. This wasn’t to get him game reps, but instead, Denver wanted Thomas to ramp up how hard he practiced in the days leading up to his first game with the team.

Now, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, we have an idea of when Thomas is going to try and play. Wojnarowski reports that Thomas is going to see how he feels earlier in the day on Wednesday, and if he’s ready to go, we’re going to see him suit up later that day against the Sacramento Kings.