Isaiah Thomas Could Reportedly Make His Nuggets Debut Before The All-Star Break

01.18.19 1 hour ago

Isaiah Thomas‘ rise and subsequent fall from super-stardom over the past two seasons has been one of the most precipitous declines in recent memory. As the last pick in the 2011 draft, Thomas bounced around to Sacramento and Phoenix before becoming an All-Star in Boston.

After his breakout season with the Celtics, team president Danny Ainge traded him to the Cavs for a disgruntled Kyrie Irving, but a nagging hip injury and resulting surgery has keep him off the court since last March.

Now, it appears Thomas is inching closer to a return. According to the latest reports, the Nuggets are optimistic that he could make his debut for Denver prior to the All-Star break next month.

