Isaiah Thomas Made His Much-Anticipated Debut For The Nuggets Wednesday

02.14.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been almost a year in the making, but former All-Star Isaiah Thomas made his much-anticipated debut for the Nuggets on Wednesday night following a long rehabilitation process after surgery to repair a lingering hip issue that has threatened to derail his NBA career entirely.

Thomas has been methodically working his way back into game shape in recent weeks, which included 5-on-5 scrimmages and a brief stint down in the G-League (though he didn’t actually suit up for Denver’s affiliate).

The early returns were promising for the player who was once considered one of the league’s elite scorers. Thomas finished with eight points and two assists for the night in just 13 minutes of action, and that included a stretch where scored 8-of-10 for the Nuggets late in the third and the early fourth quarter, as Denver eventually eked out a 120-118 win over the Kings.

