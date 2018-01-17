Isaiah Thomas Turned Down A Celtics Tribute Video Out Of Respect For Paul Pierce

#Paul Pierce #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
01.16.18 2 months ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas already returned to Boston as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers but the All-Star point guard wasn’t able to play on that particular evening. As a result, Thomas encouraged the Celtics not to run a tribute video on his behalf, sending a lot of attention toward the Feb. 11 match-up between the two teams and a potential arrival of that recognition.

However, Celtics legend Paul Pierce will have his jersey retired on that evening and, in short, the future Hall of Fame inductee didn’t take too kindly to the reality of “sharing” his night with another former Celtic. With something of a stand-off forming, it appears that Thomas will defer to Pierce, as he announced that he will turn down a “gracious offer” from the Celtics to display the tribute on that evening.

Beyond that, Thomas, who is not bashful about his love for his former city, thanked those in Boston that supported him and expressed excitement for an on-court return.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASPAUL PIERCE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP