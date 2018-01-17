Isaiah Thomas Turned Down A Celtics Tribute Video Out Of Respect For Paul Pierce

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas already returned to Boston as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers but the All-Star point guard wasn’t able to play on that particular evening. As a result, Thomas encouraged the Celtics not to run a tribute video on his behalf, sending a lot of attention toward the Feb. 11 match-up between the two teams and a potential arrival of that recognition.

However, Celtics legend Paul Pierce will have his jersey retired on that evening and, in short, the future Hall of Fame inductee didn’t take too kindly to the reality of “sharing” his night with another former Celtic. With something of a stand-off forming, it appears that Thomas will defer to Pierce, as he announced that he will turn down a “gracious offer” from the Celtics to display the tribute on that evening.

I'd like to thank the Celtics for their gracious offer to play a video tribute on Feb 11th celebrating my 3yrs in Boston. But since it appears this has caused some controversy w/ Paul Pierce's night I'd ask the Celtics instead to focus all of their attention on #34's career. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 17, 2018

Beyond that, Thomas, who is not bashful about his love for his former city, thanked those in Boston that supported him and expressed excitement for an on-court return.