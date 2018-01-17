Isaiah Thomas Turned Down A Celtics Tribute Video Out Of Respect For Paul Pierce

Isaiah Thomas already returned to Boston as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers but the All-Star point guard wasn’t able to play on that particular evening. As a result, Thomas encouraged the Celtics not to run a tribute video on his behalf, sending a lot of attention toward the Feb. 11 match-up between the two teams and a potential arrival of that recognition.
However, Celtics legend Paul Pierce will have his jersey retired on that evening and, in short, the future Hall of Fame inductee didn’t take too kindly to the reality of “sharing” his night with another former Celtic. With something of a stand-off forming, it appears that Thomas will defer to Pierce, as he announced that he will turn down a “gracious offer” from the Celtics to display the tribute on that evening.
Beyond that, Thomas, who is not bashful about his love for his former city, thanked those in Boston that supported him and expressed excitement for an on-court return.
This guy, man, can’t catch a break but always gracious. Gotta respect him.
Fans in Boston will always love him, video or not.