Isiah Thomas Delivered A Moving Tribute At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

NBA legend Isiah Thomas originally hails from Chicago, but he made his name in the city of Detroit where he played his entire Hall of Fame career, winning back to back titles and leaving an indelible legacy as the leader of the Bad Boy Pistons that wreaked havoc on the league throughout the mid-to-late 80s.

On Friday, Thomas paid tribute to another Motown legend, the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin, who passed away earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Scores of athletes and celebrities attended the memorial service at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, where Thomas and other friends and loved ones delivered eulogies honoring Franklin and her impact on their lives.

Thomas first met Franklin when he arrived in Detroit as a precocious, yet naive, 20-year-old rookie and that she immediately took him under her wing and has acted as mentor ever since.