Isiah Thomas Delivered A Moving Tribute At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

08.31.18 26 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA legend Isiah Thomas originally hails from Chicago, but he made his name in the city of Detroit where he played his entire Hall of Fame career, winning back to back titles and leaving an indelible legacy as the leader of the Bad Boy Pistons that wreaked havoc on the league throughout the mid-to-late 80s.

On Friday, Thomas paid tribute to another Motown legend, the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin, who passed away earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Scores of athletes and celebrities attended the memorial service at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, where Thomas and other friends and loved ones delivered eulogies honoring Franklin and her impact on their lives.

Thomas first met Franklin when he arrived in Detroit as a precocious, yet naive, 20-year-old rookie and that she immediately took him under her wing and has acted as mentor ever since.

Around The Web

TAGSARETHA FRANKLINISIAH THOMAS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 10 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 13 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP