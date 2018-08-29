Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Will Be Broadcast Live And Streamed Online

Getty Image

Funeral services for music legend Aretha Franklin will take place on Friday, and fans from around the world will be given a chance to see a final tribute to The Queen of Soul.

Franklin died last week at 76 at her home in Detroit. One of the most popular singers in the history of music itself, her death caused an outpouring of grief and support from across the arts. And fans who want to see the star-studded cast of singers set to pay their respects to Franklin at her funeral will have a number of opportunities to see the proceedings.

Franklin’s body lay in repose at the repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit on Tuesday and will remain there on Wednesday and will be open to the public in order to let people pay their respects.