Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Will Be Broadcast Live And Streamed Online

08.29.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Funeral services for music legend Aretha Franklin will take place on Friday, and fans from around the world will be given a chance to see a final tribute to The Queen of Soul.

Franklin died last week at 76 at her home in Detroit. One of the most popular singers in the history of music itself, her death caused an outpouring of grief and support from across the arts. And fans who want to see the star-studded cast of singers set to pay their respects to Franklin at her funeral will have a number of opportunities to see the proceedings.

Franklin’s body lay in repose at the repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit on Tuesday and will remain there on Wednesday and will be open to the public in order to let people pay their respects.

Around The Web

TAGSARETHA FRANKLINFuneral

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP