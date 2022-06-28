Ivica Zubac Will Return To The Clippers On A 3-Year, $33 Million Deal

Ivica Zubac has turned into a steady and reliable option at center for the Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, the team decided to make sure the big man got a new deal to keep him in Los Angeles for the next few years as the franchise looks to compete for a championship.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team’s decision to decline its option on the final year of Zubac’s contract led to him receiving a three-year extension worth $33 million. While it’s unclear how the money will be spread out over the course of his deal, Zubac is set to earn a raise from the team that acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has agreed on a three-year, $33 million extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. The Clippers declined his $7.5M team option for 2022-2023, clearing the way for Zubac's new deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

While Zubac doesn’t get the headlines of his more high-profile teammates like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Croatian big man has consistently given the team an anchor on both ends of the floor in recent seasons. With Leonard out for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign and George sidelined for lengthy stretches, the 25-year-old Zubac had the best season of his career, averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game. He led the Clippers in rebounding and starts, while only Terance Mann appeared in more contests.