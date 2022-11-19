Ja Morant Has An Ankle Sprain And Is Listed As Week-To-Week

The Memphis Grizzlies saw Ja Morant get helped into the locker room on Friday night. Morant, the NBA’s reigning Most Improved Player and a second-team All-NBA selection, landed after an attempted floated, took one step, and accidentally stepped on the foot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort.

Morant was in pain, got examined by the training staff, and eventually got helped into the locker room without putting too much weight on his leg. And on Saturday afternoon, the Grizzlies announced that Morant suffered an ankle sprain and gave him a week-to-week designation as they attempt to figure out when he will be able to return to action.

“After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered a Grade 1 sprain of his left ankle during the November 18 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder,” the team said in a statement. “Morant’s return to play timeline will be week-to-week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The Grizzlies gained experience playing without Morant last season. The All-Star guard spent multiple lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injuries during the 2021-22 campaign, which limited him to 57 of a potential 82 games. The team accrued a 20-5 record when Morant was unable to play.

Memphis went on to beat Oklahoma City, 121-110.