The Timberwolves and Grizzlies first round series has featured some wild swings from game-to-game, with Minnesota jumping on Memphis in the opener and winning by 13, followed by the Grizzlies blowing out the Wolves in Game 2 to even the series.

On Thursday night, those huge swings happened from quarter-to-quarter in Game 3, as the Timberwolves took 25-point leads on two separate occasions, only to see Memphis claw their way back into the game, first to make it a 7-point affair at halftime and ultimately running away in a 9-point win, leaving the Minnesota faithful stunned. These two teams have delighted all year in talking that talk after wins, which is part of what made this series so intriguing, because there was already a foundation of bad blood.

Unfortunately for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Wolves, his mic’d up segment from early in the game as Minnesota jumped out to a big lead became an Old Takes Exposed situation, as the All-Star center gleefully told his teammates that this is what he was talking about when he said Memphis had to prove it on the road and, “we in Minnesota now.”

Ja Morant saw that on Twitter after the game and decided to have some fun with KAT after the devastating loss, delivering a perfectly executed troll.

we in minnesota now 🙂 https://t.co/p9JPRp3wvB — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 22, 2022

The Morant-Towns rivalry is pretty great, particularly because it spans generations, as their fathers spent part of Game 2 trash-talking each other during an in-game interview and have been sitting next to each other for games, as it’s clearly all in good fun. This one in particular will sting, though, as Towns got caught being just a little too excited about an early lead on national television and, if the Wolves can’t even things back up in Game 4, he’ll have a tough time living this clip down.