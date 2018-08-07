Getty Image

Just 38 months after he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Jahlil Okafor is currently unemployed. The 22-year-old center finished the the 2017-18 season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets after being acquired in a multi-player trade with the Philadelphia 76ers but the “change of scenery” theory didn’t work perfectly for Okafor in New York. As was the case in Philadelphia originally, Okafor flashed some intriguing offensive signs but, in short, his defensive abilities are challenging in the modern NBA and that has led to tough sledding in free agency.

However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for Okafor, as Scott Kushner of The Advocate brings word that the New Orleans Pelicans are considering a training camp invite for the former Duke standout.