The Pelicans Are Reportedly Considering Giving Jahlil Okafor A Training Camp Invite

08.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Just 38 months after he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Jahlil Okafor is currently unemployed. The 22-year-old center finished the the 2017-18 season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets after being acquired in a multi-player trade with the Philadelphia 76ers but the “change of scenery” theory didn’t work perfectly for Okafor in New York. As was the case in Philadelphia originally, Okafor flashed some intriguing offensive signs but, in short, his defensive abilities are challenging in the modern NBA and that has led to tough sledding in free agency.

However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for Okafor, as Scott Kushner of The Advocate brings word that the New Orleans Pelicans are considering a training camp invite for the former Duke standout.

Around The Web

TAGSJahlil OkaforNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP