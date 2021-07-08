Report: Mavs Assistant Jamahl Mosley Is Expected To Get The Magic Job

There were a few days where the NBA’s coaching carousel moved quickly, with Jason Kidd ending up in Dallas, Rick Carlisle returning to Indiana, Ime Udoka taking the Boston job, and Chauncey Billups arriving in Portland. Since then, things have slowed a bit, as the Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans, and Washington Wizards have taken their time with the hiring process, but it appears two of those are set to make a decision sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, word emerged from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, who had been reported as Luka Doncic’s preferred candidate in Dallas after Carlisle stepped down, was expected to be named as the new head coach in Orlando soon, citing his strong player development chops.

As the Magic move into a full rebuild with a roster core of young players and the fifth and eighth overall picks in this month’s NBA draft, Mosley’s reputation in player development, his ability to build relationships and hold players accountable has resonated with Magic management, sources said.

Hiring Mosley would likely be a popular hire for the Magic, as he’s apparently highly regarded by just about everyone on the Dallas roster. Given Orlando shifting into a full on youth movement, it makes a lot of sense to bring in the young assistant for some fresh ideas and a knack for connecting with young players.

Woj also noted that Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr., who was a finalist alongside Mosley in Orlando, is the “leading candidate” for the Wizards coaching vacancy.

Another finalist for the Orlando job — Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr., — continues to be a leading candidate for the Washington Wizards head coaching opening, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2021

Unseld Jr. has long been an assistant whose name has popped up in head coaching rumors, and it seems he’s finally set to get that leading role after being considered one of the best assistants in the league for some time. It also has to be noted that this hiring cycle in the NBA has seen the majority of jobs go to Black coaches, as we are now trending towards six Black head coaches filling the seven vacancies this offseason, as New Orleans reportedly targeting either Charles Lee of the Bucks or Willie Green of the Suns, which explains why that hiring decision will likely wait until after the Finals.