Jamal Crawford Made History With His 51-Point Outing Against Dallas

Getty Image

Basketball fans will never forget Tuesday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. Despite the fact that both squads are headed for the Draft Lottery, the game marked Dirk Nowitzki’s final contest in front of the Dallas faithful. The future Hall of Fame inductee went for 30 points in his final home get, and yet he didn’t have the biggest night by a grizzled veteran during the game.

That’s because professional bucket-getter Jamal Crawford exploded for 51 points during a basketball game in April of the year of our lord two thousand and nineteen. There is nothing like when Crawford gets scorching hot, and if he sees the ball go through the hoop a few times, he’s still capable of doing that thing where he just ruins some professional basketball player 1-on-1 before knocking down a jumper.