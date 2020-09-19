Aside from the Miami Heat, the Denver Nuggets have been arguably the most pleasant surprise of the postseason in Orlando. They’ve overcome historic odds, coming back from a 3-1 deficit in each of their last two series to earn a spot in the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers,

Along the way, their star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been phenomenal. Murray has averaged 27.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 50/49/91 and logging four 40-plus point games. Those are tremendous numbers for the 23-year-old sensation.

His superstar turn now pits him against the Lakers and LeBron James, who has long been his idol and who he is eager to face off against when Game 1 tips off on Friday night in the Bubble. Here’s what he told Shams Charania of Stadium. [Skip to the 5:45 mark of the video]

Denver star Jamal Murray sits down on @Stadium: Naysayers after $170M max deal (“I stopped listening. It’s what you allow in your head”) — Rise of Nuggets — Leadership (“Chris Paul can give you 15 extra points just by leading”) — facing his idol LeBron in WCF. pic.twitter.com/U7l82pSlHz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2020

Murray and the Nuggets certainly have their work cut out for them, but if we’ve learned anything so far, it’s a fool’s folly to count Denver out of anything. Much of this series will depend on matchups, but one thing’s for certain: Murray will have to continue is stellar play to give his team a chance to make the NBA Finals.