Over the Denver Nuggets’ first two series this postseason, Nikola Jokic went from merely an interesting basketball weapon to one of the scariest matchups in the NBA. After falling down 3-1 in both series, Jokic sliced through the Jazz and Clippers’ defenses as if they were hardly there. In order to beat Denver, the Lakers will have to keep Jokic in check in a way nobody has since the postseason began.

Los Angeles, understandably, got a lot of credit in the second round for seamlessly sizing down to match the small-ball Rockets, but they will have to make an equally big adjustment in the opposite direction to slow down Jokic. The Serbian big man has earned that. Without the size to stop him one-on-one, the Clippers had to get creative — or at least in theory they should have. Instead, Jokic was masterful against Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac, and everyone who got switched onto him.

With even less size top to bottom than the Clippers, Frank Vogel and the Lakers will have to rely — as they have all year — on the individual intelligence and defensive skill. Still, it bears walking through just how little of a fight the Lakers put up against Jokic in the regular season. Though the Nuggets lost two of three to Los Angeles in the regular season, they actually outscored LA in those matchups by 15, and one of the losses came in a closely-contested overtime battle.

In something that likely won’t come as a surprise, after hardly playing JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard against the Rockets, Vogel said this week he expects his team to “return to form” against Denver. Judging from the regular season and the teams’ matchup in the seeding games, however, that plan may be discarded quickly.

Howard, in particular, struggled to cover ground like he used to when he was competing for MVP and DPOY awards. The vet got shredded in the pick-and-roll time and again trying to account for Jokic’s shooting, as well as his mobility and play-making with the ball in his hands. These mistakes may look familiar to those who watched Jokic go to work against the Clippers. Opponents look downright demoralized when Jokic outsmarts them, and the typical length and mobility that have always served Howard well just stood no chance against a 7-foot battering ram with the handle and mind of a Hall of Fame point guard.

Even with Anthony Davis on the weak side rotating over, Denver’s passing is so crisp and proactive that they could beat Davis’ rotations. That’s why you see Davis swatting at Jokic a beat too late in nearly every clip above. When the point-of-attack defense spouts a hole, even an incredible athlete like Davis can’t make up for the mistake.

That brings us to McGee. The two-time champ is quicker than Howard but still ended up out of position all too often. When McGee dropped into the paint, it forced the Lakers (in this case Danny Green) into a scramble to rotate. That — as the Clippers learned — spells doom against Jokic, who can drill a three or put the ball on the ground to beat a broken defense.

Inevitably, Jokic is going to figure out a way to get into isolation situations against his defender. More often than not, he’ll find a way to beat them. The Lakers can’t just let that happen and watch McGee and Howard get cooked. Though the Lakers’ identity all year stemmed from elite size and rim protection, they may have to look more like the group from the five games against Houston than the 73 prior to that if they’re going to beat the Nuggets.