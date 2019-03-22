James Harden Wants To Participate In The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Rockets guard James Harden is in the midst of yet another MVP-worthy season. After a rocky start, he has Houston poised for a deep playoff run and once again looking like one of the few NBA teams equipped to challenge the Warriors’ reign in the Western Conference.

The Rockets have won eight out of their last 10 and currently sit in the No. 3 spot, 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets, who are in a dead-heat with the Warriors. Regardless of how that positional jockeying plays out, it’s likely the Rockets will secure home-court advantage through the first round, though they’d ideally prefer the No. 2 spot and not have to face the Warriors until the conference finals.

However things pan out in the NBA this spring, it appears Harden wants to make his return to USA Basketball next fall for the FIBA World Cup in China later this year.

