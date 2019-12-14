Getty Image
DimeMag

James Harden Had 54 Points And 10 Three-Pointers For The Second Straight Game In A Win Over The Magic

FacebookTwitterContributor

Here at the quarter mark of the regular season, the MVP race has been dominated by a trio of names. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his quest to repeat for the award as the Bucks sit atop the East, while LeBron reaffirms his status as one of the most unstoppable forces in basketball.

Luka Doncic, however, has taken the league by storm as he shatters the record books with his incredible play in his sophomore season. Still, there is another player who keeps reminding us that he belongs firmly in that discussion as well. Though the Houston Rockets haven’t quite been the juggernaut they’ve been in years past, Harden’s numbers are as ridiculous as ever.

On Friday night, he added to his resume in a 130-107 blowout win over the Magic as he logged 54 points and shot 10-of-15 from downtown. It was his second straight 50-point, 10-three pointer game after their narrow win against the Cavs earlier in the week.

His 10 three-pointers are a franchise record, and he now owns the league record for the most 50-point games on the road after overtaking Wilt Chamberlain on Wednesday. The Rockets have now won two straight and trail the Dallas Mavericks by just a half-game as they sit in the No. 4 spot in the West.

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×