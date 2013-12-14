James Harden Drops A Tomahawk Missile On Marreese Speights

During the slate of 13 games on Friday the 13th, the Rockets and Warriors were the last two teams to play. While the Dubs were coming off an exciting win over the Mavs, Houston was their black cat on Friday the 13th, beating the Dubs, 116-112, at Oracle. Watch as James Harden unleashes the tomahawk jam over Marreese Speights to end the first quarter.

Harden scored a game-high 26 points (9-of-22) and dished nine dimes in the win.

