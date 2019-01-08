James Harden Embarrassed Jamal Murray On What Became A 4-Point Play

01.07.19 1 hour ago

AT&T SportsNet

 

Though much of the attention in the sports world was on the national title clash between Clemson and Alabama, the NBA put together an intriguing eight-game slate on Monday evening. One of the headline battles of the evening came when the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets faced off and, with a 70-60 score at the halftime break, the game certainly didn’t disappoint from an entertainment perspective.

One play stood out above the rest, though, and it came from the catalog of James Harden. The reigning NBA MVP, who has been playing incredible basketball in recent days, zoomed to a suddenly typical 18-point, 7-assist showing before the half but, in this instance, Jamal Murray bore the specific brunt of what Harden had to offer.

Much like he did against Wesley Johnson last year, Harden dropped Murray with some slick handles and drilled the three afterwards — but this time he also got a foul as well.

TOPICS#James Harden
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSHouston Rocketsjamal murrayJAMES HARDEN

