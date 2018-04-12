Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping a trio of NBA stars can lead them to glory over the next few months, but Russell Westbrook pairing with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony is very different from what could have been.

It’s old news for everyone by now, but Westbrook played with two other NBA superstars in Oklahoma City in Kevin Durant and James Harden. The latter was traded away by the Thunder and grew to be a star with the Houston Rockets, and the struggle to get past the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference later saw Durant join said Warriors and win an NBA title last spring.

It’s a topic everyone involved in has covered in the past, but Harden briefly lamented the breakup in his GQ cover story, which was released on Thursday.