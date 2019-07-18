James Harden Purchased A Stake In Houston’s MLS And NSWL Teams

Getty Image

James Harden made a major commitment to Houston’s basketball team back in 2017, when he came to terms on an extension that will keep him in the city on a monstrous contract for some time. Now, the former league MVP decided to make a major commitment to the city’s two soccer clubs.

Harden hopped on board with the ownership group, one which includes Oscar De La Hoya, behind the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League. The news was announced in a release on the Dynamo’s website, and featured Harden explaining that this is a way for him to invest in the community that he now calls home.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to join the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash and proud to be a part of a club with tremendous history and a great future,” Harden said. “Houston is my home now, and I saw this as a way to invest in my city and expand my business interests at the same time. Soccer in general, and especially MLS, have exploded in this country throughout my lifetime. I’ve been a fan of the game for several years, and I know that Houston has a massive soccer fanbase, so it was an easy decision for me when this opportunity arose.”

With his investment, Harden also acquired a piece of where the clubs play, BBVA Stadium. Currently, the Dynamo, which have won MLS Cup twice and are captained by longtime U.S. international DaMarcus Beasley, sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, while the Dash are in seventh place in NWSL.